DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
Majorel Wins Three Customer Relationship Excellence Awards
"We are very proud and delighted to receive these three awards. They recognize the great work of our team members, who are committed to achieving excellence, strengthening our long-term relationships with our clients, and driving our innovation forward," said Íñigo Arribalzaga, Regional CEO of Majorel in Iberia, Italy & Latin America.
The three awards, in the Best Supplier Category, were: Best Commercial Provider, recognizing our work with our client Altamira; Best Helpdesk, for the services delivered for our client Orange; and Most Recommended Provider across the whole Category. These awards are given to the best outsourcing providers taking into consideration both operational management and the feedback from clients.
"The award for Most Recommended Supplier is especially significant, because it shows that by combining the best of people, technology and innovation we achieve higher levels of customer satisfaction across our end-to-end CX solutions" added Arribalzaga.
