08.12.2021

Luxembourg, December 8, 2021 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, has been recognized with three awards at the Excellence in Customer Relationship Awards Gala 2021 in Madrid, Spain, including "Most Recommended Provider". "We are very proud and delighted to receive these three awards. They recognize the great work of our team members, who are committed to achieving excellence, strengthening our long-term relationships with our clients, and driving our innovation forward," said Íñigo Arribalzaga, Regional CEO of Majorel in Iberia, Italy & Latin America. The three awards, in the Best Supplier Category, were: Best Commercial Provider, recognizing our work with our client Altamira; Best Helpdesk, for the services delivered for our client Orange; and Most Recommended Provider across the whole Category. These awards are given to the best outsourcing providers taking into consideration both operational management and the feedback from clients. "The award for Most Recommended Supplier is especially significant, because it shows that by combining the best of people, technology and innovation we achieve higher levels of customer satisfaction across our end-to-end CX solutions" added Arribalzaga. ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build, and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries across five continents, with more than 66,800 team members and 60 languages[1], allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. www.majorel.com CONTACT

