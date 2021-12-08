Future Market Insights: Grab and Go Bottles Market to Top US$ 75 Bn as Growing Sustainability Concerns Pushes the Adoption by 5% CAGR: FMI

A detailed study by the Future Market Insights (FMI) on the grab and go bottles market uncover critical trends favoring the demand outlook. It also provides insights into key factors and opportunities creating growth prospects for the market across various segments on the basis of material type, capacity, and end use over the coming decade.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per a newly released data by FMI, the global grab and go bottles market is projected to total US$ 75 Bn by the end of 2021. Increasing use of grab and go bottles for packaging syrups, soups, sauces, and others across the food industry is facilitating the demand in the market.

Grab and go bottles are increasingly being used as packaging solutions for ready-to-drink beverages, owing to the convenience associated with it, suitable for the on-the-go millennial and Gen-Z's. On account of this, the market is estimated to expand at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10673

Hence, increasing consumption of soft drinks, juices, and others and growing availability of aforementioned beverages in supermarkets, convenience stores, and many retail outlets are creating high revenue generation opportunities in the market.

With rising concern regarding the environment, leading beverage manufacturers are aiming at introducing sustainable liquid packaging solutions. For instance, Coca-Cola Co. announced launching sustainable grab and go bottles made of 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for its soft drink in February 2021.

A multiplicity of new products launches is expected to aid the market. Against this backdrop, the global grab and go bottles market is set to register 4.4% year-on-year growth between 2020 and 2021.

Based on material type, plastic is anticipated to remain the most preferred material in the market, accounting for nearly 3/4th of the sales in 2021. Attributes favoring the growth in the segment are low cost, lightweight, high durability, and versatility as compared to glass bottles.

"Growing preference of personal care and cosmetic product manufacturers towards adopting sustainable grab and go packaging solutions for serums, liquid foundations, body lotions, shampoos, and others is accelerating the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Grab and Go Bottles Market Study

The U.S. is forecast to dominate the market in North America , owing to the increasing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages in the country.

, owing to the increasing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages in the country. Europe is anticipated to account for around 32.5% of overall sales in 2021, favored by the growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions in the U.K. and Germany .

is anticipated to account for around 32.5% of overall sales in 2021, favored by the growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions in the U.K. and . China is projected to emerge as the most lucrative grab and go bottles market, exhibiting sales at 5.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 .

is projected to emerge as the most lucrative grab and go bottles market, exhibiting . In terms of capacity, up to 250 ml bottle capacity segment is estimated to register swift growth, gaining around 150 BPS of the current market share through 2031.

On the basis of end use, the beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share, expanding at 5.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

Key Drivers

Increasing consumption of bottled water as an alternative to tap water, owing to the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases due to consumption of contaminated water is propelling the demand for grab and go bottles.

Rising trend of single households across the U.S., Japan , China , Germany , and others is fueling the demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages, which is in turn, boosting the sales of grab and go bottles.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10673

Key Restraints

High cost, less durability, and low shock withstanding characteristics of glass compared to plastic are hindering the sales of grab and go bottles across the glass segment.

Competitive Landscape

Top five companies operating in the global grab and go bottles market are Amcor Plc., Nampak Limited, Ardagh Group S.A., Owens-Illinois, Inc., and Graham Packaging Company, Inc. These players are anticipated to collectively to hold around 10% to 15% of the sales in 2021, as per FMI.

Prominent manufacturers are emphasizing on increasing their production capacity to meet the growing demand for bottles among various end use industries. Moreover, some of the companies are aiming at collaboration, zero waste packaging, to meet the sustainability goals and strengthen their gobal foot print. For instance,

In October 2021 , Alianza Team a high food-tech solutions provider, announced entering into a collaboration with a leading packaging company Amcor plc to launch a sustainable cooking oil bottle made 100% recycled content in Columbia . The product launch will assist companies to strengthen its sustainable packaging portfolio.

, Alianza Team a high food-tech solutions provider, announced entering into a collaboration with a leading packaging company Amcor plc to launch a sustainable cooking oil bottle made 100% recycled content in . The product launch will assist companies to strengthen its sustainable packaging portfolio. In January 2021 , Amcor plc announced introducing its single-serve plastic bottles equipped with advanced barrier technology for dairy products to keep the content fresh for up to 90 days, protect the product from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, and maintain its original flavors.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Amcor Plc.

Nampak Limited

Ardagh Group S.A.

Gerresheimer AG

Owens- Illinois , Inc.

, Inc. Berry Global Group, Inc.

KanPak LLC

Graham Packaging Company, Inc.

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Vidrala SA

Intrapac International Corporation

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10673

More Valuable Insights on Grab and Go Bottles Market

The latest report by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global grab and go bottles market, providing credible insights into key factor driving the market through 2021 and beyond. The study also disclosed growth projections on in grab and go bottles market with detailed segmentation:

By Material Type:

· Plastic

o Polyethylene (PE)

o PET

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Others

· Glass

By Capacity:

Up to 250 ml

251-500 ml

501-1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

By End Use:

Food

Sauces & Condiments



Soups & Syrups



Dairy Products



Others

Beverages

Alcoholic



Non-alcoholic



Tea & Coffee





Juices





Soft Drinks





Bottled Water





Others

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into grab and go bottles market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for grab and go bottles market between 2021 and 2031

Grab and go bottles market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Grab and go bottles market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10673

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Packaging Domain

Cosmetic Tubes Market: Cosmetic Tubes Market to Register Growth at 4.6% amid Demand for Sustainable Beauty Packaging Solutions.

Security Bags Market: Security Bags Sales to Rise at 8% CAGR Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Sector.

Foamer Pump Market: Foamer Pump Market will grow by 4.2% CAGR as Demand Increases in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/grab-and-go-bottles-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/grab-and-go-bottles-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg