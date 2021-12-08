Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Aptean with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for Its Unique and Versatile Food and Beverage ERP Software

Aptean offers industry-specific solutions tailored to customers' needs to maximize productivity and help them differentiate from competitors

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American food and beverage industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aptean with the 2022 North American Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software for Food and Beverage (F&B) Product Leadership Award for designing tailored solutions for specific industry subsegments and increasing business value. Aptean provides high-quality services that address unique production, manufacturing, distribution, and operational challenges in particular segments of the F&B industry, such as bakery, fresh produce and meat items.

Global companies in the F&B industry require purpose-built software to address their concrete customer demands. Aptean's unrivaled industry-specific solutions meet businesses' unique needs with a high level of customization and scalability. The company's ERP solution delivers the expected capabilities of F&B software and integrates with other advanced, highly differentiated Aptean products, such as enterprise asset management, product lifecycle management, transport management systems, and overall equipment effectiveness.

"Frost & Sullivan applauds Aptean for providing a full enterprise suite specific to the food and beverage industry through this unique combination of its ERP, business application add-ons, and business solutions," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The F&B industry needs a unified, industry-specific ERP software solution and specialized tools to maximize profits and productivity and deliver the highest quality products. Aptean's software solution successfully addresses this need."

Aptean promotes its solution as a viable alternative to the one-size-fits-all software in the F&B industry that does not tackle the specific pain points of the multiple subsegments in this industry. For customers, tailored solutions boost productivity and efficiency, and Aptean deeply understands the needs of each F&B subsegment, providing clear and actionable insights into the newest trends on the market to increase profits and achieve higher customer engagement and shorter time to market.

Aptean's leadership in the F&B industry comes from its focus on building strong partnerships with customers, unrivaled support, knowledgeable managerial team, and first-class performance.

"Aptean's competitors have horizontal products and use direct sales or work with partners or value-added resellers (VARs) to get their products into a vertical. Although it may seem as though all vendors check the same boxes, such as trade and supply chain management and PLM, Aptean provides deep industry-specific functionality that is different from its competitors' offerings," noted Sankara Narayanan. "It also provides a full ecosystem such as business application add-ons and solutions specific to the F&B industry and addresses the end-to-end business processes for numerous F&B subsegments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

