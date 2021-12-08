Houston Realtor Violet Gonzalez of Violet Sells Realty Extends Shoe Drive for Soles4Souls

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Houston real estate agent Violet Gonzalez of Violet Sells Realty - Century 21 Olympian extends shoe drive for the global nonprofit, Soles4Souls.

Violet Sells Realty will be extending the donation drive for Soles4Souls until the end of 2021. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at her office located at 6060 Richmond Ave., Suite 100, Houston, TX. Please call 713-570-6906 in advance.

In addition to collecting for Soles4Souls, Violet is helping her local Emergency Aid Coalition over the next month by collecting hygiene products. Click here for more information.

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. Soles4Souls aim is to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

Violet is a native Houstonian and an international agent with over 25 years of experience in marketing and business management.

About Violet Sells Realty - Century 21 Olympian

Violet Sells Realty works with both buyers and sellers to guide clients and provide them with the most honest and detailed information, while also helping them make the best choice for their home and/or commercial property. It makes buying, selling, and leasing a hassle-free experience from start to closing. Violet serves zip codes 77000-77599. For more information, please call 713-570-6906, or visit violetsellsrealty.com.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, we have distributed more than 53 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and generated over $250 million in economic impact. A non-profit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than 70% of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

SOURCE: Violet Sells Realty

