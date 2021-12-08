Star8 Corp. Acquires Vibe Holdings, a Digital Media Marketing Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce holding company, is pleased to announce it has acquired Vibe Holdings DBA Media Hawk (Media Hawk). Media Hawk is a subscription-based, full-service marketing agency that offers its customers a 360-degree view of marketing.

The team at Media Hawk has expertise in a range of digital marketing categories including overall brand development with logo design, website, SEO, and social media strategy. Additionally, their proprietary software allows users to manage their multiple social profiles seamlessly through one intuitive platform.

"Media Hawk offers clients truly integrated digital marketing services without the costs and commitment associated with a traditional agency or hiring experts in-house," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "As Star8 continues to grow and strengthen our digital marketing services, the addition of Media Hawk adds prominence and credibility to our company as a whole."

For more information about Star8 Corp.'s digital marketing services, please visit Star8Corp.com. To learn about Media Hawk and their complete digital media marketing capabilities, please visit mediahawk.io.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck and Rari Nutrition. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com 1-866-316-0808.

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.

1-866-316-0808

