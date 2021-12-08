Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - EP Homes, a division of Everyday People Financial Inc.(or "EP) offers a Bridge to Own homeownership program that makes owning a home possible with good credit and no down payment. Through the partnership, Pacesetter Homes will be able to provide additional options for first-time homebuyers who are in the market for either quick possessions or new builds.

EP Homes' unique home purchasing program is an alternative path to homeownership for those who:

May not have enough money saved for a down payment

Are new to Canada

Are self-employed

Are unable to secure a traditional mortgage to buy a house

Pacesetter Homes, a preferred Edmonton home builder offers a comprehensive home and buying experience. With show homes in over 32 communities in the Greater Edmonton area, everyday people will have the ability to choose their new home in the community of their choice. The Bridge to Own homeownership program by EP Homes allows individuals to lease and live in their brand new, turnkey home while saving money for a down payment, getting mortgage ready and set onto the path to homeownership.

"This partnership means a lot to EP Homes as we are able to broaden our reach to everyday people allowing everyone the opportunity to be a homeowner with this unique program. To team up with Pacesetter Homes, an award-winning builder, we know our clients will have the quality and confidence in their home purchase," says Morgan Russell, Senior Executive Vice President of EP Homes.

"By collaborating with EP Homes and building partnerships to be accessible and inclusive, we are giving people even more options to be a homeowner. From our selection of front-attached garage homes, laned homes, duplexes, and townhomes, this unique program allows homeowners the ability to choose and design their dream home and get on the right path to homeownership," Sandra Young, Vice President of Pacesetter Homes.





About EP Homes and Everyday People Financial

EP Homes is a division of Everyday People Financial Inc. The Company partners with homebuilders across Canada to make homeownership a reality for everyday people.

Everyday People Financial Inc. ("EP") is a Canadian based FinTech credit provider comprised of subsidiaries specializing in credit and payment cards, consumer finance, homeownership facilitation, credit education and a collections agency. EP operates an advanced digital lending and banking services platform in partnership with DC Bank, a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank.



EP is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta and has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America and Europe with each subsidiary organized to carry-out operations in their own respective countries. The combined entities result in a vertically integrated finance company poised to serve a broad spectrum of large-scale corporate clients as well as underbanked and under-served consumers across the globe.



For more information on Everyday People Financial Inc., visit www.epfinancial.com and www.ephomes.ca.





About Pacesetter Homes

Pacesetter Homes is an Edmonton based builder with homes in over 32 communities in the Greater Edmonton area. As part of the Qualico family, the Company is recognized as an industry leader, delivering quality homes that fit today's lifestyle expectations for functions with the added style and design its clients have come to expect. The Company specializes in townhomes, duplexes, laned homes, and front-attached garage homes and its qualified team of sales representatives, drafters, and designers are eager to assist clients in creating their dream home.

For more information on Pacesetter Homes, visit www.yourpacesetter.com.

For further information:



Everyday People Financial Inc.

Morgan Russell - Senior Executive Vice President, EP Homes

Phone: (780) 710-9112

Email: letsconnect@epfinancial.com

Pacesetter Homes

Sandra Young - Vice President, Pacesetter Homes

Phone: (780) 733-7399

Email: info@yourpacesetter.com

