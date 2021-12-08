Tianyi Management Consulting: 2021 International Higher Education Symposium: Leading the Cultivation of Future Talents Toward Intelligent Connections

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / In response to the trend of a new paradigm of learning, digital learning, once viewed as an auxiliary option, has gradually become the mainstream of future education. To address this "disruptive innovation" in education, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, hosted the 2021 International Higher Education Symposium on December 7 from the perspectives of "future talents," "interdisciplinary learning," and "strategic breakthroughs." Scholars from different countries gathered together and explored the outlook of higher education in the new era with businesses. The objective was to spark innovative capacity across generations in the spirit of common good and mutual prosperity among industry, official, and academia.

Dr. Huei-Chen Jenny Su, NCKU President expressed her pride and honor that NCKU has built a robust and trustworthy allyship with globally recognized leaders and partners in the world of academia, industry, and official through interdisciplinary, cross-border collaboration of diversity. On the journey of making changes in the future, we will definitely take the responsibilities of fulfilling the mission of higher education and meeting the social expectations. NCKU has sounded a clarion call for convention of partners from all regions around the world under the Declaration of ENGAGE - Next Generation Global Talent Cultivation Action. We hope to see the five action plans put into practice from every corner of the globe, leading to a new wave of education in the post-pandemic era. With the core value and common belief of guarding higher education, we closely work with partners from academia, industry, and official at home and abroad. Practical actions have been taken by investing in the cultivation of advanced international talents who have social awareness and ability of solving global issues for the next century in pursuit of a society for common good and mutual prosperity.

The signing ceremony of Declaration of ENGAGE - Next Generation Global Talent Cultivation Action has seen the presence of Nicole Yen-Yi Lee, Director General, Department of International and Cross-strait Education, Ministry of Education, Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave, Director, French Office in Taipei, Lisa Lin, Program Director of Awards to the U.S. and Mandarin Education, Noor Hayaty Abu Kasim, Dean, Faculty of Dentistry, National University of Malaysia, Gabriele Seewald Education Researcher, Taiwan International Institute for Water, Giuseppe Izzo, Vice Chairman, The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan, Wing Kwan Ivan Wong, Public Sector Head-North Asia, LinkedIn, Albert Liu, Founder & CEO, Kneron Inc., Margaret Kao, Chairman, Marketech International Corp., Ray Lu, Chairman and CEO, Junyi Academy Foundation, and Sheng-Hung Lee, Vice Chair, IDSA Boston. Their vision echoed with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and A Memorandum for the Next Generation. It is imperative for them to combine the strategies of higher education and seven qualities, "Imagination, Agility, Critical Thinking, Knowledge Integration, Curiosity, Vision, and Mutual Prosperity" to launch the program for the cultivation of global talents of the next generation.

The 2021 International Higher Education Symposium held by NCKU continued to probe into some far-reaching issues, such as the traits of future talents, the new paradigm of interdisciplinary, cross-region learning, female leadership and women empowerment. Confronted with various missions arising from this era, it is necessary to consider the world changes and future challenges and focus on social needs and core values. This Symposium has witnessed the engagement of 92 representatives and global partners from industry, official, academia, and institutions, along with 170 guests to collaboratively implement the action plans of Declaration of ENGAGE - Next Generation Global Talent Cultivation Action. From minor changes can everyone involved work together in an attempt to form a new landscape of the society and build up the strength the world can depend on.

