BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Begins Next Step in Preparing Garratt-Callahan Minimal Liquid Discharge System for Commercial Launch

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, has taken the next step to commercialize the new wastewater treatment technology, called a "minimal liquid discharge" system, that it designed and manufactured for Garratt-Callahan, a century-old national water treatment company. In this stage, BioLargo engineers will process contaminated water with a full-scale prototype of the new technology to verify its treatment efficacy and durability. Once this stage is completed successfully, sales can begin to Garratt-Callahan customers.

The new wastewater treatment system is based on Garratt-Callahan's "minimal liquid discharge (MLD)" technology, which reduces the volume of wastewater discharge from industrial facilities, saving customers disposal fees while reducing strain on sewage infrastructure and the environment. The engineers will start by treating simulated industrial wastewater to optimize the technology's performance, then will finish by treating actual industrial wastewater provided by Garratt-Callahan customers.

"We are excited to be working with Garratt-Callahan to launch this product because of their pedigree of innovation and integrity in the water industry. Their focus on developing technologies that reduce freshwater usage aligns with our values of focusing on sustainable solutions above all else," said Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies.

Tonya Chandler, BioLargo's Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development, said, "This project highlights our capabilities to serve customers as an innovator and solutions provider in wastewater treatment. We helped scale the design of the MLD system, we manufactured it, and now we're testing it in our in-house water lab to validate its performance before it ships to customers.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

