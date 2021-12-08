Apiture Named "Overall Leader" Among Digital Banking Platform Vendors by Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin's 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard Recognizes Apiture as a Leader in "Functionality" and "Experience and Engagement"

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Apiture has been recognized as an "Overall Leader" in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard from Javelin Strategy & Research and has also been recognized as a Leader in two categories: "Functionality" and "Experience and Engagement."

The Scorecard evaluated 11 vendors' solutions, ranging from traditional off-the-shelf packages to API-powered platforms, across three categories: Functionality, Experience and Engagement, and Development and Delivery. Javelin recognized the top three overall winners and honored two leaders in each category. Apiture secured the number two overall spot among the vendors considered, a reflection of its exceptional customer journey, user experience, and administrative tools.

"We could not be more pleased by this recognition," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "Our ranking underscores the strength of our solution and our commitment to helping small and midsize financial institutions rise to the challenge of digital innovation. It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Apiture team."

Javelin calls Apiture a "powerful newcomer in the space," having formed in just 2017 as a joint venture between Live Oak Bank and First Data. The evaluation finds that Apiture's platform strikes an optimal balance of functional offerings from an impressive list of partners and comprehensive data analysis that provides actionable solutions and insights for banks and credit unions. The evaluation also reports that Apiture is ideal for financial institutions looking for a low-code/no-code solution without sacrificing opportunities for customization.

In evaluating digital banking providers, Javelin focused on mid-tier solutions, targeted at institutions ranging from $1 billion to $20 billion in assets.

"The impact of digital channel enhancements for small and midsize financial institutions is tremendously important, and the need for transformation is quite urgent, as these banks compete with the largest in the US," said Emmett Higdon, Director of Digital Banking for Javelin Strategy & Research. "In turn, these institutions are placing increased pressure on core banking providers and fintech companies to provide upgrades that will enable them to keep pace with innovation."

For the full Javelin 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard report, click here .

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

Heather Valle

Caliber Corporate Advisers

heather@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676431/Apiture-Named-Overall-Leader-Among-Digital-Banking-Platform-Vendors-by-Javelin-Strategy-Research