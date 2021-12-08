Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of up to 6,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.16 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

TrustBIX closed on the first tranche of 2,500,000 Common Shares for gross proceeds of $400,000.

"TrustBIX will use the Private Placement funds for working capital and general corporate purposes," said Hubert Lau, CEO. "This financing provides us with resources to continue developing our software platforms and growing our business globally."

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @BIXSCdn, LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

