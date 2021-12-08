Berkshire Grey, Inc.: Berkshire Grey Introduces Next Generation Robotic Product Sortation (BG RPS) Solution for Scalable, Touchless Order Fulfillment

BG RPS systems autonomously pick, sort, and pack millions of items per month with higher speed and throughput while increasing fulfillment by up to 2X without adding labor

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 08, 2021a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today introduced its next generation Robotic Product Sortation (BG RPS) solution for order fulfillment. This high-capacity automation solution robotically picks, sorts, and packs individual items into outbound order containers without the need for operator interaction. The latest version of BG RPS includes a host of new features including a unique dual wing design that increases speed by over 25% and doubles the simultaneous order processing capacity. This approach augments human labor to provide additional order processing capacity in existing operations and facilitates lights-out warehouse operations for customers looking to fully transform their fulfillment operations in the face of increasing labor shortages.

Currently deployed at multiple Fortune 100 retailers, BG RPS is specifically designed to autonomously pick, sort, and pack large orders in high volume operations for store replenishment, eCommerce, and B2B fulfillment. BG RPS systems easily integrate into existing operations to process growing eCommerce and less-than-case order volumes to help fulfillment operations overcome labor scarcity issues. The systems are compatible with the broadest range of products, packaging, and order types including health and beauty items, apparel, electronics, housewares, packaged food, childcare products, pet care, office supplies, toys, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other general merchandise items.

"Our Robotic Product Sortation (BG RPS) solution uses AI and machine learning software coupled with advanced machine vision, sensors, patented gripping technology and engineered material handling components to reimagine work for enterprises thriving in an on-demand world," said Steve Johnson, COO at Berkshire Grey. "RPS is a proven solution that addresses some of the most labor-intensive processes our customers face in their fulfillment operations."

Berkshire Grey's RPS solution is a fully integrated system powered by BG's core AI-enabled Software Platform that underpins all of Berkshire Grey's robotic automation solutions. The BG RPS solution delivers best-in-class SKU coverage, real-time picking accuracy, and unparalleled autonomous throughput that enables distribution centers to double their order processing capacity without adding labor. The systems can be used as stand-alone modules, in conjunction with other advanced Berkshire Grey technologies, e.g., mobile robots, or integrated with leading ASRS solutions from multiple suppliers. The modular design allows enterprises to scale the number of simultaneously fulfilled orders into the thousands and the number of items robotically picked per week into the millions. BG RPS systems enable retailers and eCommerce providers to:

Increase throughput of existing fulfillment operations by up to 2X without adding labor

Improve shipment capacity and container cube utilization by up to 10%

Integrate order processing with automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) to maximize the ROI from automation designed primarily for storage

Scale processing in an orchestrated fashion across multiple BG RPS systems

Operate with maximum flexibility by combining and coordinating BG RPS processing with operator inducted BG Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation (BG RSPS) (https://explore.berkshiregrey.com/robotic-shuttle-product-sortation/p/1) systems

Install into existing operations with a small footprint of less than 2,500 square feet

Support configurable order container sizes and batches



BG RPS is part of Berkshire Grey's portfolio of robotic pick and sort solutionsthat also include Robotic Package Sortation and Identification, Robotic Shuttle Put Walls, Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation, and Mobile Robotic Sortation and Fulfillment.

With systems in use today in multiple industries including eCommerce, same-day grocery, package handling and retail, Berkshire Grey is a recognized and trusted leader in advanced automation. Berkshire Grey delivers scalable solutions that grow with their customer's business. With Berkshire Grey's Intelligent Enterprise Robotics (IER), customers have access to solutions that support their order fulfillment needs across the entire supply chain. Berkshire Grey's extensive services include installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based AI solutions that provide predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics, and integration.

Berkshire Grey's automated solutions are modular, flexible, and available via Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) implementation models, allowing customers to accelerate the adoption of game-changing automation technology without upfront capital expenditures.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc.,helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

