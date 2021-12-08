Now a member of the SAP global pricelist with its cloud solution, gicom can help more customers manage the lifecycle of their agreements and enhance profitability.

gicom, a leader in the optimization of the relationships between trade, wholesale distribution, cooperatives and the consumer goods industry, today announced that its SAP S/4HANA for agreement profitability and negotiation by gicom solution is available on the SAP global pricelist as a cloud-based solution for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition that complements the RISE with SAP offering. According to McKinsey, companies with strong supplier collaboration capabilities tend to grow up to two times faster than their peers. gicom enables customers premier collaboration capabilities and advanced negotiation tools, which are made even more accessible with its cloud-based solution. With this integration, gicom can empower more businesses using SAP solutions to easily manage the entire lifecycle of agreements acknowledged between two parties including the scale of fees, charges and margin calculations.

The SAP S/4HANA for agreement profitability and negotiation by gicom solutionwas already offered as an on-premise solution, but today customers can utilize the time- and cost-saving solution via the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, a core component of the RISE with SAP offering. Now, with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud integration, gicom can provide a series of additional strategic, technical and operational opportunities that improve the efficiency of collaboration and innovation. For example, customers benefit from:

Enhanced flexibility of an on-demand model, including pay as you go opportunities

Improved responsiveness by allowing both and multilateral parties to view up-to-date documentation at all times without version confusion

Real-time optimization, simulations and what-if scenarios, as well as real-time margin calculation

Automated negotiation-rounds tracking, with target versus actual comparisons

Continued transparency into margin impact, terms, agreements and claims

Elimination of manual updates that could slow negotiation timelines

"By giving our customers the opportunity to choose a cloud-based integration in addition to the on-premise offering we established through SAP previously, we provide them the enhanced flexibility they need to keep up with the modern speed of retail," said Stefan Hilger, member of the executive board, gicom. "Our customers now have even more control over how they collaborate with their business partners, opening the door for better partnerships and improved profits."

About gicom AG

For nearly 25 years gicom has successfully been developing software solutions for trade and the consumer goods industry. With more than 80 employees, gicom supports customers in over 16 countries and in all innovations mainly focuses on the optimization of processes in the relationships between trade, wholesale distribution, cooperatives, co-operations and consumer goods industry. The repeatedly awarded solutions use the newest SAP technologies, such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAPUI5 and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update, and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005055/en/

Contacts:

Jenna Jordan

Ketner Group Communications (for gicom)

jenna@ketnergroup.com