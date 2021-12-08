EEL assay overcomes well-known limitations in spatial biology

Rebus Biosystems Inc, ("Rebus Bio", "Rebus"), an Illumina Ventures-backed life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research, today announced that it has acquired the IP and related assay assets of EEL Transcriptomics AB, a privately-held company focused on high-plex spatial transcriptomics with single-cell resolution. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

The Rebus Esperspatial omics platform helps researchers better understand the biology of tissues, leading to advancements in neuroscience, cancer, infectious disease and immunology by allowing routine quantitative analysis of tens of millions of cellular features across hundreds of thousands of cells. Running the Enhanced Electric FISH (EEL)assay on the Esper platform enables spatial transcriptomics with single-cell resolution and has the potential to scale to more than 5,000 genes.

"This acquisition delivers on our promise to continue to expand the platform and enable research from discovery through clinical research. The EEL assay is highly synergistic with Rebus Esper's Synthetic Aperture Optics technology, delivering unprecedented combination of plex number, throughput, resolution and sensitivity," said Paul Sargeant, PhD, chief executive officer of Rebus Biosystems. "By adding EEL to our assay library, Esper is now the only single cell spatial transcriptomics technology on the market that will enable discovery through translational research. This will more effectively yield improved, simple spatial workflows for a variety of sample types and disease areas on one platform."

EEL Transcriptomics was co-founded by Sten Linnarsson, Ph.D., Rebus scientific advisor and pioneer in the field of neuroscience single-cell genomics and single-cell RNA sequencing, with graduate student Lars Borm, senior scientist, Simone Codeluppi, and other members of Dr. Linnarsson's lab at Sweden's Karolinska Institute.

"With the addition of the EEL assay to the Esper system, researchers can overcome well-known challenges in spatial multi-omics, enabling the analysis of large gene panels across wide image fields in human brain samples," said Dr. Linnarsson. "Our EEL assay already allows us to peer into the human brain in ways we have never previously been able to do, revealing both the beauty of the healthy brain and the terrifying spatial complexity of human brain tumors."

The EEL assay will be available for use on the Esper system through early access in the first half of 2022 and commercially available in June of 2022. This technology will be easily applicable to a wide range of sample types, including fresh frozen and Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE).

About Rebus Biosystems

Rebus Biosystems is a venture-backed Silicon Valley-based life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to enable spatial omics research without compromise. The company's first instrument, the Rebus Esper, is a fully integrated, automated spatial omics platform that delivers quantitative single molecule, single-cell data with subcellular resolution. Advanced imaging, on-system chemistry, and intuitive software have been combined to provide an end-to-end solution requiring minimal hands-on time. Rebus Biosystems provides all-inclusive assay kits to empower researchers with the resolution, scale and speed of the Rebus Esper for multiple applications. Learn more at www.rebusbio.com.

