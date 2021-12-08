SPIN Analytics, a modern FinTech provider that brings a new paradigm for credit risk modelling, announces today that Gautam Mukharya, CRO for HSBC Singapore joins the Company's Global Advisory Board.

Gautam is a seasoned banker and Risk professional having 25 years' experience in the financial sector, specialized in credit and enterprise risks and an active sponsor of Innovation, FinTech and new technologies. Over the last 20 years with HSBC Group, Gautam has held a variety of country and regional roles, including CRO HSBC Australia, Head of Wholesale Credit Risk for Asia Pacific and CRO HSBC Mauritius.

Panos Skliamis, CEO of SPIN Analytics, said: "I am delighted to welcome Gautam to our Advisory Board, a leading expert in the risk field. Gautam was our industry mentor during the Global Hackcelerator Programme of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2018 and we have since been engaging with him to help our efforts in Asia Pacific. We look forward to working with Gautam to create further value for our stakeholders."

"I am pleased to join the Advisory Board of an impactful company for the digital transformation of banks. SPIN Analytics has been a catalyst for the financial services industry, leading the way of Explainable AI automation in Regulatory Credit Risk Modeling," said Gautam. "I am confident that together with my fellow board members and the management team we can help SPIN Analytics to accelerate the adoption of RISKROBOTTM by global and digital banks."

As the Country CRO, Gautam is responsible for managing all risks areas across HSBC's operations in Singapore, a member of the BoD of the Singapore Chapter of Risk Management Association and an international speaker at conferences and government webinars.

Gautam has contributed to the National KYC Utility project and to the Green eco-system. Since 2019, he has sat on the Demo Day Judging panel at the Global Hackcelerator and selection panel for the FinTech Awards at the Singapore FinTech Festival. He is passionate about sustainability and climate risk. He is currently chairing the risk management work-stream of Green Finance Industry Taskforce and co-chairs the work-stream on Transition Standards.

This year SPIN Analytics and the Singapore Chapter of Risk Management Association hosted a Thought Leadership Roundtable on Model Risk Management in COVID-19, where Gautam as Board Member of the RMA participated in the panel.

End

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005490/en/

Contacts:

Panos Skliamis, panos.skliamis@spin-analytics.com, +447778284864