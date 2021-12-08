Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the updating of research coverage on Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) ("MGM" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Recent Drilling Could Both Expand and Upgrade Resources at Flagship Property."

Report Excerpt: "The significant gold values reported from MGM's winter drilling campaign are a strong positive catalyst for MGM, as they could have a major role in future resource expansions and upgrades. Either outcome is significant in isolation, though in tandem would have a major beneficial impact on our valuation of MGM's mineral asset base. This is because our existing valuation framework on the company's asset is built around its study-compliant resource estimate, with ounces in the ground having a direct impact on our intrinsic valuation estimate. If the recent drill assay results have a material impact on ounce count, either by upgrading inferred resources to the measured and indicated category (removing the discount we put on inferred resources when calculating net resources) or increasing total net ounces, we expect that MGM's intrinsic valuation should increase (ignoring market sentiment and trading multiples."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. Click on "Sign-In / Sign-Up".

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company in a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to jointly advance the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefit from exceptional infrastructure access and boast ~400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold resource at Douay (RPA 2019) that holds significant expansion potential as well as the past- producing Eagle, Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. The Company also holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property.

The district-scale property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55 km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the project ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries. The Company is well capitalized and is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the MGM.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107031