Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), a North American financial technology company that acts as a consumer's financial concierge, using powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management, is pleased to announce the launch of its second-generation customer portal.

Hank's new portal makes it easy and convenient for customers to track their progress towards their financial wellness goals, whether at home or on the go.

"We know our customers live busy lives, so we designed our new portal to provide them with easy access to their account details, including account balances, recent and pending transactions, and progress towards reaching their financial wellness goals," commented Bill Holland, Hank's Chief Technology Officer. He added, "This release provides for a design that allows us to innovate and add more features quickly, including self enrolment for future products. The API's developed for this release will be used to create a self-enrolment capability for digital consumers, a feature we will be rolling out in the near future, be it for one or multiple payment types."

Hank's proprietary technology helps consumers improve their financial wellness by providing tools and services to better manage their monthly cash flow, automatically. Leveraging its deep datasets, including payment behaviour and propensity to pay faster, Hank provides consumers with valuable insights into their cash flow habits. Ultimately, Hank will work with financial service partners to bring customers a full range of offers and services to improve their financial wellness.

"Today, our new portal provides customers with a fast and easy way to track their payment performance, while getting them accustomed to using the portal with greater frequency, which will also allow them to take advantage of additional features we are adding near term. This will also allow us to transition acquired customers to Hank more easily due to the feature rich product sets being deployed," said Jeff Guthrie, President & COO, Hank Payments. "We look forward to working with other financial services providers to deliver a wider range of products and services to help consumers build savings accounts and other deposit related accounts with the goal to continue to improve the consumer's ability to manage liabilities, build equity and build cash assets."

Hank is a financial technology company. The Hank software platform (the "Hank Platform") acts as a consumer's personal, financial concierge using a powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management. Through its FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank partners in the United States, Hank helps consumers in every state find funds in their existing cash flow and speed up the retirement of liabilities. The Hank Platform debits consumers when they have cash, stores the cash with partner banks, then automatically instructs partner banks to pay bills and loans as they come due and often sooner than required. Approximately half of Hank's customers are financially sound and use the Hank Platform for convenience, while the other half improve their payment performance through the use of the Hank Platform. One hundred percent of Hank's customers are in the USA and pay setup and ongoing monthly processing fees while remaining on the Hank Platform for an average of three years. Hank continues to innovate and anticipates launching more expansive features to its expected growing customer base that will provide greater visibility into their cash flow, credit performance, and viability to borrow or refinance at lower rates, including introducing Hank customers to interested lenders.

