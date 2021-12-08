U.S.-based Husk Power Systems has installed six solar mini-grids in the West African nation and aims to build more than 500 by 2026 with the help of World Bank funding.Colorado-based Husk Power Systems has inaugurated six mini-grids in Nigeria's Nasarawa State, providing clean and reliable electricity to around 5,000 households and 500 businesses in the Doma and Lafia local government areas. Husk in September received backing from the Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP) to install seven solar mini-grids, with the seventh expected next year. The company referred to the networks as "solar hybrid" ...

