Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Content Now Available On Demand on VIZIO WatchFree+ and Streaming Apps on VIZIO SmartCast

Cinedigm adds 125 new films and episodes providing millions of SmartCast users with access to titles like Hickok and Short Term 12 as part of VIZIO's WatchFree+ on demand offering

Cinedigm also recently launched two of their streaming apps on VIZIO SmartCast: So…Real and Docurama

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Cinedigm?(NASDAQ:CIDM),?the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan?bases, announced today its content is now included in the on demand programming available on VIZIO's WatchFree+ streaming service. Now millions of SmartCast users can access on demand titles like the trailblazing western Hickok or the intensely powerful Short Term 12. With this addition, SmartCast users can now access hundreds of existing WatchFree+ live streaming channels, as well as thousands of on demand titles, with no subscriptions, logins, or devices required for unlimited viewing.

Cinedigm brings 125 films and episodes to VIZIO's on demand service, allowing millions of SmartCast users to stream some of Cinedigm's most popular titles including:

The Final Wish : Starring horror icons Lin Shaye & Tony Todd, a young man returns to his hometown to help his devastated mother following the passing of his father. He comes across a mysterious item that is far more than it seems.

: Starring horror icons Lin Shaye & Tony Todd, a young man returns to his hometown to help his devastated mother following the passing of his father. He comes across a mysterious item that is far more than it seems. Short Term 12 : A staff member at a foster care facility works to balance caring for the teens and the struggles of her own childhood. Starring Brie Larson, Rami Malek, Stephanie Beatriz and LaKeith Stanfield.

: A staff member at a foster care facility works to balance caring for the teens and the struggles of her own childhood. Starring Brie Larson, Rami Malek, Stephanie Beatriz and LaKeith Stanfield. Hickok: Legendary lawman and gunslinger, Wild Bill Hickok, is tasked with taming the wildest cow-town in the west. While delivering his own brand of frontier justice, the infamous gunfighter's reputation as the fastest draw in the west is put to the test.

Legendary lawman and gunslinger, Wild Bill Hickok, is tasked with taming the wildest cow-town in the west. While delivering his own brand of frontier justice, the infamous gunfighter's reputation as the fastest draw in the west is put to the test. Highlander : An immortal Scottish swordsman must confront the last of his immortal opponents, a murderously brutal barbarian who lusts for the fabled "Prize".

: An immortal Scottish swordsman must confront the last of his immortal opponents, a murderously brutal barbarian who lusts for the fabled "Prize". Amateur Night: An unemployed architect's pregnant wife finds him a job as a driver on Craigslist. His first task is driving prostitutes to clients. The hilarious comedy stars Jason Biggs, Ashley Tisdale and Janet Montgomery.

"As AVOD continues to be a fast-growing segment of the streaming business, Cinedigm looks for like-minded companies who can expand and enhance revenue generation within our catalog," said Kali Turja, Executive Director of Digital Sales at Cinedigm. "Working with VIZIO allows us to reach the digitally-driven demographic that makes up the millions of SmartCast users across the country. We are thrilled to introduce a new audience to some of Cinedigm's top-performing titles."

In addition to the titles now streaming on WatchFree+, Cinedigm also recently launched two of their streaming apps on VIZIO SmartCast, the television maker's operating system designed to enhance users' streaming needs with endless entertainment options. So...Real combines the best of British and international content, showcasing premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. Docurama is a one-of-a-kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentaries.

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

WatchFree+ on demand programming is now available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Visit https://www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus to learn more.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

