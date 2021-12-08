ByondXR: Lacta announces the launch of first-ever 3D virtual store with technology that takes consumers to next engagement level

Developed by ByondXR, the 3D virtual store allows consumers to experience discovery and purchases as if in an actual boutique store. The virtual store is now open and all set for Christmas

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Lacta, a brand owned by Mondelez International, announces the launch of the Lacta Store, offering the brand's complete portfolio interactively, using unique 3D visualization technology, that is taking another step towards entering the metaverse. Developed collaboratively by ByondXR, together with a cross-functional Mondelez International team with marketing, e-commerce, Information Services, Shopper Insights and partners Driven CX and Global Shopper, the Lacta store has 79 products for sale, all set for Christmas. The store is available as of 10th of December at: https://smarturl.it/lacta and delivers throughout Brazil.

So far, the online shopping model has run a 2D feed, adding products to a cart via a static button and finishing the order, all detached and automatic. With the new 3D Lacta Store, a unique browsing experience allows people to enter the brand's universe, having contact with the entire Lacta portfolio and new launches in a fully interactive store, as if consumers were physically there.

The main differential offered by the Lacta Store will be the interaction that facilitates the buying experience. Through gamification and interactive features, the Lacta Store provides a more fun experience, allowing such interaction as answering questions to get ideal gift suggestions for friends or family, or games that offer discounts or special prizes.

A store like the Lacta Store offers countless possibilities for activation. For example, consumers can watch a live stream by their preferred influencer, as if they were in the store together, interactively getting people to stay in the store longer, bringing the brand closer to its consumers.

"The Lacta Store is our way of continuing to bond with people, and every feature of the site has been designed for this. We realized that there was an opportunity to enhance the shopping experience and connect with our customers in an innovative and exciting way. We believe that Christmas will be the perfect time for people to explore all the possibilities of our store and gift the people they love," says Alvaro Garcia, Marketing Director of Mondelez Brasil.

A Step towards the Metaverse

The Lacta Store is an example of technology that puts consumers in what seems to be the beginning of the predicted Metaverse, a virtual universe where people can interact with each other, having real experiences in digital environments. The store was developed by ByondXR, a pioneer in Metaverse related solutions, which has been transforming retail through immersive technology on e-commerce platforms with the creation of virtual environments that mimic real-life stores and showrooms.

ByondXR is part of the renowned "The builders" innovation and commercialization platform, which helps global fortune 100 companies around the world find and work with innovative startups.

"We are thrilled to be given this opportunity by "The Builders" program with Mondelez. The Virtual store we've set up there is one of its kind and leverages Lacta to a new level of consumer engagement. For us it's a sign of trust and shows how valuable our services can be for the Food and Beverages industry and even CPG in general", said Noam Levavi, ByondXR CEO.

The collaboration has been acknowledged by Mondelez International who was looking to add an edge to their e-commerce strategy and push the boundaries to more engaging and converting solutions. This is the first time that a brand in the Food and Beverage industry has used the company's services to develop a virtual store.

"This is an intentional endeavor by Mondelez International to further its global digital agenda by entrenching itself into the Open Innovation and start-up ecosystem via partnerships in multiple geographies. The Partnership with "The Builders" allows access to the Israeli Ecosystem and this is in aligned with Mondelez's strategy to continue to leverage Technology and Digital as a source of delighting our consumers in new relevant ways while snacking mindfully", says Javier Polit, Mondelez Global Chief Information & Digital Services Officer.

Service

Consumers can check out the Lacta Store at https://smarturl.it/lacta

About Mondelez Brasil

Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) is a global leader in snacks and is present in 150 countries. With net revenues of approximately $27 billion in 2020, Mondelez International has beloved brands such as Lacta, Bis, Oreo, Club Social, Tang, Clight, Halls, Trident, and Philadelphia in its portfolio. Mondelez Brasil is the company's fourth-largest market in the world and is present in more than 600,000 points of sale nationwide. In Brazil, Mondelez's operation has 8,000 employees and two industrial complexes, one in Vitória do Santo Antão (PE) and another in Curitiba (PR), which houses the company's largest chocolate factory in the world, and exports to 11 countries. Visit https://www.mondelezinternational.com/Brazil and follow our Facebook profile www.facebook.com/mondelezinternational.

About ByondXR

Founded in 2016, ByondXR, A true Metaverse pioneer, is transforming retail and disrupting eCommerce through its immersive Commerce platform. By creating virtual environments mimicking real-life stores and showrooms, ByondXR has created an engaging experience for consumers to browse products online and decorate their homes more efficiently. Its customizable 3D platform takes consumers on an interactive journey recreated with photorealism. ByondXR's virtual solutions have given retailers not only a lifeline in the current environment, but a competitive edge in a forward-thinking future. For more information, visit https://www.byondxr.com/ , or view the company's press kit .

Contact:

Charlie Even, Marketing Director

Email: charlie@byondxr.com

Phone: +972 524089858

SOURCE: ByondXR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676547/Lacta-announces-the-launch-of-first-ever-3D-virtual-store-with-technology-that-takes-consumers-to-next-engagement-level