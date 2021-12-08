Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
08.12.21
17:11 Uhr
2,590 Euro
+0,044
+1,73 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6032,60717:27
2,6022,60417:27
Dow Jones News
08.12.2021 | 16:16
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUI AG: Notice of 2021 Annual Report & Accounts

DJ TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 08-Dec-2021 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG

NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2021 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at https:// www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors.

Dated: 08 December 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  128987 
EQS News ID:  1255581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 09:44 ET (14:44 GMT)

TUI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.