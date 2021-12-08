DJ TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 08-Dec-2021 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2021 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at https:// www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors.

Dated: 08 December 2021

