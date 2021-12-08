Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 
Frankfurt
08.12.21
08:05 Uhr
3,680 Euro
+0,020
+0,55 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
08.12.2021 | 16:31
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: COO Appointment and Board Committee Changes

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: COO Appointment and Board Committee Changes

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: COO Appointment and Board Committee Changes 08-Dec-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dalata Announces COO Appointment and

Board Committee Changes

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London, 8 December 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the appointment of Des McCann as Chief Operating Officer effective 1 January 2022. He will work closely with Stephen McNally until he retires from his executive role on 28 February 2022.

Mr McCann joined the Group in 2011. He has extensive senior hotel operations experience, previously being General Manager of The Clyde Court Hotel, The Ballsbridge Hotel and Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport. He was appointed Group General Manager of Clayton Hotels in Ireland in November 2018. He is the current Chairman of the Failte Ireland Steering Committee on Sustainability & Innovation and a member of the National Council of the Irish Hotels Federation.

Due to a change in personal circumstances, Conal O Neill has decided not to take up the role of Chief Operating Officer on 1 January 2022, as previously announced. Conal will continue in his current position as Group General Manager.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented: "I am delighted to have someone of the calibre of Des to step into the COO role. Des has been instrumental in growing the reputation of Clayton Hotels on the island of Ireland over the last three years and has skilfully led the Clayton team through very challenging times since the start of the Pandemic in early 2020. I look forward to continuing to work alongside both Des and Conal in the years ahead."

Board Committee Changes

Following the recent appointment of Cathríona Hallahan and Gervaise Slowey to the Board, the Company also announces a number of changes to its committee structures and individual non-executive directors' responsibilities which will also take effect from 1 January 2022.

Cathríona Hallahan will join the Audit & Risk Committee and the ESG Committee. Gervaise Slowey will join the Remuneration Committee and the ESG Committee and take over as non-executive director with responsibility for workforce engagement.

Shane Casserly will replace Stephen McNally on the ESG Committee

Board Committees with effect from 1 January 2022: 

Audit and Risk   Remuneration    Nomination     ESG 
Chair     Robert Dix     Margaret Sweeney  John Hennessy   Elizabeth McMeikan 
                                    Robert Dix 
       Margaret Sweeney  John Hennessy   Margaret Sweeney 
                                    Cathríona Hallahan 
Members    Elizabeth McMeikan Elizabeth McMeikan Elizabeth McMeikan 
                                    Gervaise Slowey 
       Cathríona Hallahan Gervaise Slowey  Robert Dix 
                                    Shane Casserly

John Hennessy, Group Chair, commented: "I am delighted to announce these changes to our Board committees. Our newly appointed non-executive directors will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the roles they will take up on 1 January 2022, and I am looking forward to working with them in the years ahead. I am also looking forward to the contribution Shane Casserly will make as a member of the ESG committee. Shane will bring to this committee significant knowledge of ESG matters and a keen interest in embedding sustainability in the business. Shane will replace Stephen McNally on the ESG committee. Stephen, whose retirement from his executive role in early 2022 has already been announced, will retire from the Board on 31 December 2021. I would again like to acknowledge Stephen's immense contribution, as a director and as an executive, to the success of Dalata over many years, and to wish him well in his retirement."

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,166 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend three of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms. The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  128983 
EQS News ID:  1255651 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255651&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
