Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, uses random domain intercept technology to anonymously distribute surveys everywhere in the world.

RIWI's patented technology allows for the collection of reliable data even in hard-to-reach places like China and Afghanistan.

Decision makers around the world are increasingly preoccupied by the possibility of a significant China property market shock that could spill over and disrupt the US and global economies. A new independent analysis of RIWI's continuous real-time China housing price data shows that the underlying demand for housing remains strong and is likely to materialize again once the market stabilizes.

Former central banker and China expert Mark Kruger analyzed RIWI's housing price data in the past few months by income level, and found that there is much more rapid home price appreciation for those with higher incomes, suggesting that demand for housing remains intact.

To read the entire brief, please follow this link: https://riwi.com/research/chinas-housing-market/.

RIWI is also leveraging its technology to assess the situation in Afghanistan and fill the data gap left by the withdrawal of the US government. The team has been gathering data between August 27th-November 1, 2021, focusing on the deterioration in people's financial situation, the impact on women and girls' ability to access school and work, safety and security issues, and service disruptions experienced since the Taliban's takeover.

RIWI will be releasing a brief shortly summarizing the data. In the meantime, any questions or interest in continuing this research can be directed to Mercedes Fogarassy.

The initial findings and methodology are summarized here: https://riwi.com/research/riwi-rapidly-launches-study-in-afghanistan/.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

*****************************************************************************

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact our marketing department:

marketing@riwi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107077