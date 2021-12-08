Seasoned ABM and demand generation expert, Alisa Groocock, will bolster global ABM provider's advisory proposition

Agent3, the leading global end-to-end Account-Based Marketing (ABM) provider, has hired former Forrester VP, Principal Analyst, Alisa Groocock, as VP to strengthen its consultancy proposition and help drive marketing success for key global accounts.

In her new role, Alisa will work closely with key clients in the business technology space to advise on ABM and demand generation best practice, strategies and programs. With marketing and sales organizations seeking to modernize, centralize and collaborate more effectively, they need help and support in managing complex transformations to account-centric approaches.

This appointment is pivotal for Agent3 and follows several significant investments that the company has made in end-to-end ABM capabilities as it seeks to continue its global growth momentum. With enhanced ABM offerings being delivered by more than 180 consultants from its 8 offices worldwide, Agent3 is well positioned to differentiate itself in the market and accelerate growth by serving a broader and deeper range of client needs.

As a VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, Alisa was responsible for helping hundreds of companies to build, execute and optimize their ABM strategies. As part of this, she authored groundbreaking models that accelerated the identification and use of buyer insights to design high-performing campaigns. Prior to Forrester, she spent 20+ years on the client-side in field marketing roles at HP, Cisco and Informatica, where she worked closely with Sales to execute key account programs.

"I have been very fortunate over the course of my career to work with incredibly talented colleagues and clients who have helped me learn, co-develop and, ultimately, innovate. But my true passion lies in offering direction to clients on their journeys to marketing transformation, and I believe Agent3 will provide me with the opportunity to build on this work and make a difference at a time when B2B sales and marketing change is accelerating," commented Alisa. "Agent3 is making a name for itself in the industry and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and being a part of that reputation."

Added Agent3 CEO, Clive Armitage: "As we have built Agent3, we have done so with a nagging obsession about doing needle shifting work in terms of achieving maximum commercial impact. To achieve this, we have always looked to hire specialists who bring radically different skillsets and people who have a restless energy to constantly seek to innovate, and Alisa ticks those boxes. Highly requested by clients at Forrester, Alisa comes with a reputation for providing actionable guidance.

Today, with a clear and growing customer need for strategic ABM guidance, client advisory services are more critical than ever. We believe Alisa's experience, reputation and track record at Forrester will deliver significant impact to our clients' B2B marketing efforts."

Founded in 2013, Agent3 is the global leader in the field of true end-to-end ABM programs informed by insight and data, and driven by audience focused content. With annual revenues in excess of $25m in 2021, and customers including Salesforce, LinkedIn, Pure Storage, Intel and Sony, Agent3 has offices in London, Cheltenham (UK), Woodbridge (UK), Sydney, Sofia, New York, Seattle and San Francisco. Agent3 helps its customers achieve more, and better, opportunities for greater wallet share, engagement and perception change by combining constant innovation across data, technology and creativity for its proven ABM programs.

