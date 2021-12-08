Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 ISIN: US57636Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: M4I 
Tradegate
08.12.21
16:57 Uhr
301,25 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
302,20302,9017:32
302,20303,0517:32
PR Newswire
08.12.2021 | 17:04
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safenetpay; Mastercard: Safenetpay to launch new Mastercard targeting UK's six million SMEs

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safenetpay, the one stop business payment solution, today announces they will launch a new SME Mastercard. The card is the latest development in Safenetpay's mission to create a fairer and more progressive financial ecosystem for the UK's 6 million SMEs and sole traders.

Safenetpay to launch new Mastercard targeting UK's six million SMEs

Safenetpay will issue Mastercards directly, improving the delivery of its pioneering B2B payment solutions and ability to acquire new customers at scale.

Sanjar Mavlyanov, CEO and founder of Safenetpay, says "Introducing a Mastercard to go alongside our business accounts is a landmark moment for Safenetpay and further demonstrates our dedication to rebuilding the financial ecosystem for UK SMEs and sole traders. Being able to issue cards under the Safenetpay name will allow our customers to bridge both the digital and physical payment spaces using one provider."

Deborah Suttle, Head of Commercial Issuing at Mastercard UK & Ireland added: "We are thrilled to welcome Safenetpay to Mastercard and working with them to offer innovative solutions for UK SME's and sole traders who are the backbone of the UK economy."

High street banks and mainstream lenders continually overlook or reject entrepreneurs despite SMEs making up 99% of all registered businesses in the UK. Safenetpay wants UK SMEs and sole traders to look beyond the banks and embrace a true alternative to the status quo.

With Safenetpay's all-in-one payments platform UK SMEs and sole traders will no longer need to contend with a myriad of providers, saving them time, money; allowing them to focus on what's important. Safenetpay cards will be available in 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705660/Safenetpay_launch_new_Mastercard.jpg

MASTERCARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.