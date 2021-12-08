A new foundation set up by KfW will offer grants to attract investment in a bid to offer more than 350,000 people access to clean electricity.German state-owned development bank KfW has established the Clean Energy and Energy Inclusion for Africa foundation to acquire and install African mini-grids and to offer grant incentives for companies to invest in African renewables. With an initial budget of €49 million, the clean energy fund will grant-finance mini-grids and distributed generation products such as home solar systems and solar-powered lights, cooling, mills, and pumps. With the World Bank ...

