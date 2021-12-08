Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg,December 8, 2021 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/4769/2021-12-07-amf-flagging-funds-down-to-48.pdf))
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom.
