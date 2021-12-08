ClarionDoor, LLC: Appalachian Underwriters Goes Digital with ClarionDoor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor (https://clariondoor.com), a Zywave company, provider of the insurance industry's most intelligent product distribution, standalone and comparative rating, and policy lifecycle management software, is pleased to announce that Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (https://www.appund.com/), a leading insurance wholesale outlet, has selected the company's MGA Hub (https://clariondoor.com/products/cd-mga-hub/?utm_open=form) to improve operational efficiency and speed to quote.

Based in Oak Ridge, TN, Appalachian Underwriters has partnered with ClarionDoor to provide a one-stop approach for independent agents to easily access multiple carriers and products, including exclusive Xpress Raters to quote online and an online agent portal with the ability to rate, quote, bind, and make online payments, all backed by a wide array of services.

"MGAs play a crucial role in insurance distribution today, and, until now, did not have an efficient way to price options for our agents," said Will Chambers, director of digital partnerships at Appalachian Underwriters (https://www.linkedin.com/in/william-a-chambers/). "Working with ClarionDoor, our underwriters save time since they do not have to re-enter information in multiple carrier portals in order to compare quotes. Through MGA Hub, a single site where submission information is entered once and multiple quotes are returned from all of our carrier partners, we are able to provide true speed-to-market and return quotes to our agents in record time."

Recognizing the challenges that MGAs face today, ClarionDoor has broken the mold of traditional quote processing for MGAs by providing a simple, efficient interface for quoting new business. Backed by a powerful Application Program Interface (API) architecture, ClarionDoor's MGA Hub is able to capture minimal information and get quotes back from various carrier partners rapidly without rekeying of data, complicated integrations, or time-consuming implementations.

"MGAs represent a critical distribution channel of the insurance industry today," said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor (https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaeldegusta/). "As a sales and underwriting extension arm for carriers, it is critical they have the proper tools to market and sell their products. What we have effectively done with CD MGA Hub is mitigate the frustration that both MGAs and carriers have faced, enabling both to focus more on marketing, distributing, and selling products."

For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing for ClarionDoor (mailto:%20spiro.skias@clariondoor.com) or visit the company website at clariondoor.com (http://www.clariondoor.com).

About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters is a leading insurance wholesale outlet for agents looking to bring their clients a broad selection of products. We are ranked the nation's 5th largest MGA by Business Insurance. We specialize in Workers' Compensation, Commercial Specialty, Personal Lines, and Brokerage. For more information, please visit the client website at appund.com (https://www.appund.com/).