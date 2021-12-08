Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Special Meeting of Giga Metals Corporation (the "Issuer") held on December 7, 2021.

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 12,915,563 Shares, Against: 21,398 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld Lyle Davis 10,856,912 2,080,049 Mark Jarvis 10,799,908 2,099,053 Martin Vydra 12,684,680 252,281 Robert Morris 12,602,087 296,874 Anthony Milewski 12,503,625 433,336





3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 25,572,812 Shares, Withheld: 67,084 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 12,316,070 Shares, Against: 620,891 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Financial Statements

By vote of proxy (For: 12,873,021, Against: 63,940)

6. Other Business

By vote of proxy (For: 10,639,437 Shares, Against: 2,297,524).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS,

Tel: 604 681 2300

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

