Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced its fourth Microsoft Gold Partner Status in the "Project and Portfolio Management" competency

The accolade of Gold Partner is awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners and is a recognised mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.

Microsoft's Project and Portfolio Management competency demonstrates Options' acumen when designing, building, and deploying enterprise-wide Project Management solutions for customers.

This achievement is the latest development in Options efforts to offer a truly cloud-agnostic platform. It is also the company's fourth Gold Partner award and the twelfth Microsoft Partner status accomplishment achieved to date. The company has previously been awarded Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions Gold Partner, Cloud Productivity Gold Partner and Cloud Platform Gold Partner status.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "Achieving Gold Partner status with Microsoft is an integral part of our objective of remaining the number one Microsoft Cloud enabler in Global Capital Markets and broader Cloud Agnostic strategy.

Becoming a Gold Partner in a fourth competency proves our determination to deliver a robust and resilient technology foundation for solution architecture, global deployment, and operational scalability. We are the only Microsoft Gold Partner to also hold the prestigious SOC accreditations for Managed Service Providers."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the accomplishment of VMware Cloud Provider Principal Partner Status,theirPartnership with Code Willing,and their recent acquisition of ACTIV Financial.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

