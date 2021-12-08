KR1 plc - Issue of Equity under Performance Incentive Scheme

8 December 2021

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity under Performance Incentive Scheme

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that, following the approval of the Company's audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, and further to the Company's announcement of 1 October 2021, the performance fee payable to Reflexivity Research Limited ("Reflexivity") under the terms of the Company's Performance Incentive Scheme (the "Scheme") has been settled.

The performance fee due to Reflexivity amounts to £4,152,334 and has been satisfied as to £3,321,867 by the allotment of 11,466,576 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and as to £830,466.93 in cash. In accordance with the terms of the Scheme, the Ordinary Shares were allotted at a price equivalent to the Company's audited net asset value per share as at 31 December 2020, the end of the period to which the performance fee related.

Following this allotment, Reflexivity is interested in Ordinary Shares representing 7.6% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. Reflexivity is owned by George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, Managing Directors of KR1, and Janos Berghorn, the Company's Head of Research (together, the "Executives"). In addition to their indirect interest in the Company through Reflexivity, George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven also have the following interests in Ordinary Shares:

Executive Number of Ordinary Shares % George McDonaugh 3,226,315 2.1 Keld van Schreven 2,716,444 1.8

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Tuesday, 14 December 2021.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, KR1 announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 150,824,398 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 150,824,398 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven +44 (0)1624 630 630 Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7469 0930 FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)

Ed Berry

Laura Ewart +44 (0)7711 387 085

KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).