DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market is Increasing at a CAGR of 6.13% during the Study Period from 2021 to 2026, States DelveInsight

The Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market is growing due to the rising burden of cardiology disease, the introduction of technologically advanced systems, and the increasing cost of healthcare.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight published the latest report, " Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market & Competitive Landscape ," which provides an in-depth market understanding of Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment that will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment arena.

Recent Developmental Activities in Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market :

In August 2021 , Royal Philips announced the launch of its digital experience during the virtual European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2021 Congress. It will highlight its recent suite of solutions to enhance outcomes for cardiovascular disease patients by allowing fast, confident diagnosis, and efficient, effective treatments.

Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Overview

Non-invasive imaging of the heart with the help of ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), or nuclear medicine (NM) imaging with PET or SPECT is referred to as Cardiac imaging. Different types of Echocardiograms available are Transthoracic echocardiogram (TTE), Stress echocardiogram, Doppler echocardiogram, and Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE).

Cardiac MRI is the existing standard for quantitation of cardiac chambers and ejection fraction of both right and left ventricles. These imaging methods can be considered important for diagnosing coronary heart disease, heart failure or valve problems, damage caused by a heart attack, congenital heart defects, pericarditis, and cardiac tumors, among others.

The shift towards personalized medicine will also boost the market for cardiovascular imaging equipment, as it allows more precise and advanced quantification of structural and functional changes due to cardiovascular disorders. A cardiac CT can diagnose narrowed or blocked areas of a blood vessel and also display whether there is a bulge (aneurysm) or a buildup of fatty material (plaque) in blood vessels.

Geography-Wise Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market Analysis

Geographically, the global Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment market is investigated for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is anticipated to remain constant during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the supremacy of North America will be evidently challenged by the Asia-Pacific market. This is because of the growing need due to the growing number of surgeries, and requirement for advanced technologies in Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment in the region.

Moreover, due to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVD) and the presence of key players in Asia-Pacific regions, there is a growing need observed for Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment in these regions, thereby positively influencing the overall Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment market.

Covid-19 Impact on Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market

The demand for Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment is hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The government imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus. Since the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, several forms of elective procedures were temporarily halted in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients, which were given supreme priority. This resulted in a decrease in the need for cardiovascular imaging equipment. The decreasing number of cases, increasing vaccination number, and relief in lockdowns is expected to boost the demand for cardiovascular imaging equipment.

The demand for MRI and molecular imaging equipment has decreased during the pandemic and market players such as Philips, GE, and Siemens, observed a decline in demand for these modalities during Q1 2020. However, the reopening of services in most of the countries has led to the restoration of these examinations performed during Q2 2020.

However, post-COVID-19 the healthcare system is trying to get normalcy due to the resumed patent visits, the opening of manufacturing facilities, leverage given in terms of lockdown restrictions among others. Apart from all these factors due to an increase in the recent approvals of cardiovascular imaging, the increase in research and development of technologically advanced cardiovascular imaging in COVID-19 patients and the rise in mergers and acquisitions between the key players active in this arena leading to a growth in the Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment market during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type of Devices

Echocardiography



Angiography



Nuclear Cardiac Imaging



Computed Tomography



Cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (Cardiac PET)



Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Cardiac MRI)

By End-User

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Diagnostic Imaging



Others

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of World

Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market Segment Analysis

Echocardiography continues to be the main tool in the diagnosis and monitoring of heart diseases because of its benefits. Moreover, it is relatively cheaper, quicker, and has fewer severe effects. Recently, the fusion of different imaging modalities is garnering popularity for cardiovascular interventions, as it generates high-quality images facilitating the real-time monitoring in the operation theatre.

MRI is likely to show the lucrative growth during the forecast period, since it does not utilize ionizing radiation that makes it a preferred choice for the diagnosis of children and pregnant women. Moreover, advancements in MRI have made it useful for monitoring myocardial and valvular functions as well as for the diagnosis of complex Congenital Heart Disease (CHDs).

Cardiovascular Imaging Equipment Market Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Key Companies: Toshiba, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Epsilon Imaging, and others.

Toshiba, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Epsilon Imaging, and others. Segmentation: By Type of Devices, By End-User, and By Geography

By Type of Devices, By End-User, and By Geography Geography Covered: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest of the World ( Middle East , Africa , and South America )

