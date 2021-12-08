Tachyum today announced it has entered into an agreement with Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice (UPJŠ) in Eastern Slovakia to collaborate on open supercomputing projects, scientific research, and innovations in AI and Big Data.

The agreement brings students and professors a new theoretical apparatus. Tachyum gives them access to its Prodigy processor emulation system for selected projects, and the opportunity to work with the latest world-class HPC technology for open-source public projects and scientific research activities, as well as active involvement in the construction of supercomputer centers.

The Faculty of Science and other relevant UPJŠ units in the AI space will have an opportunity to produce scientific papers which will get top citations. In addition to working with talented faculty and students, Tachyum gains additional opportunities for creating consortiums and developing EU-funded projects.

"The Memorandum of Understanding gives our university units the opportunity to connect everyone with a reputable technological company, successfully apply for projects under EU programs, and execute them in the context of a wide range of activities in HPC, big data processing and artificial intelligence," said Professor Pavol Sovák, rector of UPJŠ. "Support for young researchers, business development, assistance in creating strategies in these areas, and the development of supercomputer centers in Slovakia are current trends that deserve our attention."

"From the first days of founding Tachyum I knew that we wanted a presence in Košice because of the human potential in these IT and academia hubs," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "With an MoU with UPJŠ we have taken significant steps to establish Tachyum in this region and to access talent and collaboration on innovative projects using our disruptive technology. Tachyum technology is breaking new ground in AI and UPJŠ scientists can anchor theoretical foundations of the next wave of AI which Tachyum technology enables."

For a complete list of partnering universities please see https://www.tachyum.com/resources/partners.

Prodigy has the potential to create unrivaled computational speed and vast energy saving capabilities for hyperscale, OEM, telecommunication, private cloud and government markets. Prodigy's 10x lower processor core power consumption will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage. Prodigy's 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) will also translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.

Tachyum's Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out targeting Q2 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world's fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

