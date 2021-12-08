Appointment of Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra as Chief Executive Officer

Nicolas d'Hueppe, founder of Alchimie, remains non-executive Chairman

Alchimie (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces a consolidation of its governance.

The members of the Company's Board of Directors meeting today wished to strengthen Alchimie's governance by splitting the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors therefore decided to unanimously approve the appointment of Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra as Chief Executive Officer.

After a year 2021 marked by major operational progress, Pauline's appointment provides Alchimie with an experienced marketing and sales profile to ensure the platform's deployment in France and abroad.

With a strong background in the media industry, Pauline has proven her ability to successfully sell content in a variety of formats over the past few years, most notably at Universal Pictures Video. She will be in charge of implementing the operational strategy by building partnerships with right owners, distributors and co-publishers.

Nicolas d'Hueppe, founder of Alchimie, will remain non-executive Chairman of the Company. He will work on defining the Company's strategy and share his vision of the S-VOD market.

After starting her career in auditing at Arthur Andersen, Pauline spent most of her career in the media industry. She spent nearly 15 years at Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment France, first as Financial Director and Director of Operations. She was then appointed General Manager France and actively participated in the creation of the first video publishing and distribution company combining the American studio Fox and the French studios Pathé Europa Corp. Prior to joining Alchimie, Pauline was General Manager of Universal Pictures Video France for over 15 years. Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra is a graduate of Sciences-Po Paris and also holds a Diplôme d'Etudes Supérieures Comptables Financières (DESCF).

Nicolas d'Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie says: "2021 has been an intense year both professionally and personally, putting Alchimie's governance to the test. I am delighted with Pauline's appointment. Her experienced profile and her in-depth knowledge of the sector's players will be invaluable assets for the success of the new deployment phase. Alchimie has chosen to entrust this task to an experienced person who will also significantly strengthen the Company's governance with the dissociation of the two roles".

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, Managing Director of Alchimie comments: "I am very happy and enthusiastic about the idea of joining the Alchimie team, which is carrying out a disruptive and ambitious project. Alchimie has solid fundamentals and offers something that is in line with the new ways of consuming content. I look forward to continuing to develop the platform by offering more premium and affinity content to our current and future subscribers".

