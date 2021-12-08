Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Stuttgart
08.12.21
10:32 Uhr
16,500 Euro
-0,040
-0,24 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2021 | 18:05
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Better Collective A/S: Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover future payments relating to completed acquisitions and incentive programs

Regulatory Release no. 38/2021
December 8, 2021

Better Collective A/S (the "Company") has today initiated a share buyback program for up to 10 mEUR, to be executed during the period from December 9, 2021 to February 24, 2022. The purpose of the buyback program is to cover future payments relating to completed acquisitions and to cover established Incentive Plans.

The buyback program is being initiated pursuant to the authorization granted by the shareholders at the annual general meeting held on April 26, 2021 to repurchase up to nominal 4,694,532 shares of EUR 0,01 each of the Company's share capital in the period until the annual general meeting in 2022.

The Company has appointed Nordea as lead manager of the buyback program. Under the agreement with Nordea, Nordea will purchase shares on behalf of the Company and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by the Company.

The buyback program is subject to the following terms:

  • The purpose of the program is to partially cover the Company's debt obligations related to completed acquisitions, and to cover/hedge future obligations related to established incentive programs.
  • Acquisition of shares shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in compliance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.
  • The total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of up to 10 mEUR.
  • The maximum number of shares that can be bought is 4,694,532 shares of EUR 0,01 each.
  • Execution of the buyback will take place from December 9, 2021 to February 24, 2022.
  • Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on December 8, 2021 at 6.00 p.m. CET.



About Better Collective

Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment

  • BC regulatory release no. 38 Buyback 2021.12.08 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e5da829-784f-42f9-a264-5537c96483c7)

BETTER COLLECTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.