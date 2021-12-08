BYJU'S, a homegrown Indian Edtech Company with 115 million students on its learning platform, has announced the acquisition of Austria-headquartered GeoGebra. The Austrian company has a dynamic, interactive and collaborative mathematics learning tool.

This acquisition complements BYJU'S overall product strategy and integrates GeoGebra's capabilities to enable the creation of new product offerings and learning formats to its existing mathematics portfolio. It furthers BYJU'S aim to make math more engaging, leading to better learning outcomes. This synergy of two like-minded companies will bring comprehensive, personalised and immersive learning experiences to all students.

GeoGebra will continue to operate as an independent unit within the BYJU'S group under the leadership of its Founder and Developer, Markus Hohenwarter.

Speaking on the acquisition, Anita Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU'S, said, "The GeoGebra team has built a powerful and stimulating platform that complements BYJU'S mission of providing impactful learning for students. Designed to improve mathematical understanding, it offers significant features that provide interactive resources that adapt to every child's style and pace of learning. At BYJU'S, with the help of innovative teaching and technology, we have been making Math fun, visual, and engaging. And with GeoGebra on board, we will continue to further enhance, reimagine and transform the way Math is taught and learned."

"Together with our combined strengths, we will have a wider reach and the best resources to build innovative and exciting next-generation learning formats", she added.

GeoGebra, with a rapidly expanding community of over 100 million learners across 195+ countries, brings together geometry, algebra, spreadsheets, graphing, statistics and calculus in one easy-to-use format. Mathematical thinking is grounded in visual processing and GeoGebra's interactive, multilingual, and stimulating learning environment makes math contextual, fun and visual.

The platform has dynamic and connected geometry and algebra learning tools that aid in formulating and proving geometric conjectures. With an easy-to-use interface, the software can be either downloaded as an app or can be used online. The curriculum is available in multiple languages for students around the world.

"GeoGebra was born out of a passion to help students learn math in a visually appealing and engaging manner. Our shared passion for learning and teaching resonates with BYJU'S, making them a perfect partner for our onward journey. I am confident that this partnership will help millions of students learn mathematics in an interactive way, in turn making them overcome their fear of math and learn to master it," said Markus Hohenwarter, Founder and Developer of GeoGebra.

On a mission to deliver rapid, sustainable growth at scale, Markus together with Michael Borcherds and Stephen Jull co-founded their company in 2013 to ensure GeoGebra would have solid footings from which to deliver its vision over the long term. GeoGebra includes both an enterprise and philanthropic non-profit organisation. Their commercial services support more than 300 established education service companies and startups, while the non-profit supports students, teachers, researchers, and government agencies across many countries. BYJU'S welcomes the social mission of GeoGebra and acknowledges its importance for mathematics education world-wide, ensuring GeoGebra's current apps and web services will continue to be available free of charge, putting the power of mathematics into the hands of students and teachers everywhere

Launched in 2015, BYJU'S is the leader in offering personalized learning programs for school students in India. With over 115 million students cumulatively learning from the app, 7 million annual paid subscriptions, and an annual renewal rate of 86%, the app creates personalized learning programs for individual students based on their proficiency levels and capabilities which help them learn at their own pace and style.

About BYJU'S:

BYJU'S is the world's leading edtech company and the creator of India's most loved school learning app which offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programs for students in LKG, UKG, classes 1 -12 (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET and IAS.

BYJU'S launched its flagship product, BYJU'S The Learning App, for classes 4-12 in 2015. Today, the app has over 115 million registered students and 7 million annual paid subscriptions. With an average time of 71 minutes being spent by a student on the app every day from 1700+ cities, the app is creating a whole new way of learning through visual lessons. The Disney BYJU'S Early Learn App was launched in June 2019, a special offering from BYJU'S for students in classes 1-3 featuring Disney's timeliness characters. In early 2019, BYJU'S acquired Osmo, a Palo Alto based maker of educational games to transform the whole offline to online learning experience. BYJU'S also acquired WhiteHat Jr in 2020, a Mumbai-based programming start-up focused on empowering children with coding skills.

In 2021, BYJU'S acquired the market leader and one of the most trusted test-prep service providers in India Aakash Educational Services Limited (ASEL), Epic and Great Learning. Taking the vision of creating active learners around the world and expanding globally, BYJU'S also launched BYJU'S Future School recently. Powered by 12,000 qualified women teachers, this is available in the USA, UK, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico and will progressively expand to more geographies in the near future. Furthermore, BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney was launched in the USA in July 2021, to help children ages 4-8 explore, practice, and understand math, language and reading concepts through interactive learning journeys combined with Disney's world-class storytelling.

BYJU'S has been backed by strong and prominent investors like Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, CPPIB, General Atlantic, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Sofina, Verlinvest, IFC, Aarin Capital, TimesInternet, Lightspeed ventures, Tiger Global, Owl Ventures Qatar Investment Authority.

Delivering a world-class learning experience, programs from BYJU'S are making learning contextual and visual. The apps have been designed to adapt to the unique learning style of every student, as per the pace, size and style of learning. BYJU'S is paving the way for new-age, geography-agnostic learning tools that sit at the cross section of mobile, interactive content and personalised learning methodologies. BYJU'S is also the official sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team.

