For advisory purposes,Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) (Paris:CLA) announces its 2022 financial calendar:

2021-2022 first-half revenue1 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 2021-2022 first-half results: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 2021-2022 Q3 revenue: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 2021-2022 full-year revenue: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 2021-2022 full-year results: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 2022-2023 Q1 revenue: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Shareholders' Meeting: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Results will be released after the market closes (Euronext, Paris).

Claranova reserves the right to modify this calendar if circumstances require.

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

With average annual growth of more than 40% over the last three years and revenue of €472 million in FY 2020-2021, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

1 Fiscal year 2021-2022: July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com