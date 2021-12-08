Adcore Inc.: Adcore Launches New "Effortless Marketing" App for WooCommerce

Brand new app makes it easy for WooCommerce store owners to promote their products on Google, Facebook & Microsoft

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the launch of its Effortless Marketing App for WooCommerce, one of the world's fastest growing eCommerce platforms with almost four million live websites using the platform today.

Adcore's Effortless Marketing App for WooCommerce, a leading e-commerce plugin for WordPress makes it easy to promote products on Google, Facebook & Microsoft, targeting shoppers with high intention to purchase. The innovative app is fully customizable and allows store owners to easily create a WooCommerce product feed, as well as to develop ad campaigns, track ad performance and adjust budgeting. The app is a multi-country and multi-currency solution that enables advertisers to maximize product sales at their store, with the option to adjust ad campaigns, budgets and goals without leaving the app.

Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO, commented, "Launching the Effortless Marketing app for WooCommerce is yet another important milestone for Adcore, increasing our reach beyond Shopify as a provider of state-of-the-art eCommerce marketing solutions across multiple platforms. This launch is part of the company's bigger vision for the Adcore Marketing Cloud, as we continue increasing our cloud apps portfolio. I wish to give special thanks to our amazing product and tech teams who made this happen in record time." Mr. Brill continued: "With 7% of the top one million sites using WooCommerce, it is the leading choice among the top million eCommerce sites, ahead of familiar brand names such as Magento. We believe this new app will further fuel Adcore's growth in the e-commerce sphere, and we look forward to working with WooComerce store owners to take their digital advertising to the next level."

Download the "Effortless Marketing" App for WooCommerce here, or visit the company app page for more information.

* WooCommerce stats source: https://barn2.com/woocommerce-stats/

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ or follow us on LinkedIn

