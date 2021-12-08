ESG Clean Energy, LLC, developers of net zero carbon Footprints and clean energy solutions for distributed power generation, announced today it has filed new patent applications focused on the technical methods of the products it can produce.

The new patents specifically cover the processes of generating electric power, capturing carbon dioxide, and producing distilled water or recycled plastic products. ESG Clean Energy is in the final phase of completing its first 4.2-megawatt power generation plant that will be utilizing these particular technologies to provide power to the local grid while producing distilled water with the carbon byproducts. As a result, the carbon capture power generation system achieves a net zero carbon footprint.

"These new patent applications greatly expand the protection of the technological innovations used by ESG," said Nick Scuderi, president of ESG Clean Energy. "It will also allow us to continue advancing our technology as we develop our first clean, net zero carbon power generation systems."

The ESG system is truly unique with its ability to create a Net Zero carbon outcome from a conventional, natural gas, internal combustion engine without loss of efficiency.

Exhaust gas contains a significant amount of water vapor and CO2 as naturally occurring byproducts of the combustion process. By separating those two elements, the ESG system can produce distilled water and other commodities such as urea, methanol, and recycled plastics while capturing close to 100% of the CO2.

As a result, a Net Zero Carbon Footprint power production can be achieved.

Besides electrical power generation, the ESG system can also be utilized in a number of different environments, including:

Plastics Recycling Operations - Can be made more affordable and safer for the environment by providing low-cost, CO2-free heat that is critical to its processing.

Nitrogen Removal - Can be done more efficiently and cleanly. Nitrogen can cause algae blooms in wastewater treatment plants and is a risk to human health, so its removal has become an emerging, worldwide concern.

Stranded Natural Gas Wells - Can be effectively converted from non-operating revenue producers to operating revenue producers by incorporating the ESG system into its production process.

Microgrids Can be made more reliable in times of emergency with the distributed power abilities of ESG power generation when regional grids go down.

Data Centers Can provide large data centers with clean low-cost energy in a relatively small package

Crypto Mining Operations Can meet the energy demands of crypto mining operations without emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

For more information about ESG Clean Energy, please visit www.ESGcleanEnergy.com.

About ESG Clean Energy, LLC

ESG Clean Energy, LLC (ESG) develops Net Zero Carbon Footprints and clean energy solutions for businesses and power providers using natural gas. The ESG system utilizes patented, off-the-shelf technology to efficiently produce electricity while capturing and converting 100% of the carbon dioxide and water vapor, which can be used in the production of various commodities, such as distilled water, ethanol, and urea. More information about ESG Clean Energy, its technology, and its current projects can be found at www.ESGcleanEnergy.com.

