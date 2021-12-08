Best Places To Work: Roche UAE recognized among the top workplaces in pharma for 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche pharma UAE, an affiliate of the Swiss multinational healthcare company, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in UAE. The company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as learning opportunities, culture and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in pharma among other pharmaceutical companies in UAE.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

In a statement from Mohamed ElShaarawy, General Manager for Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE, he said "We truly believe in the importance of providing a work environment that is challenging, rewarding, creative, and diverse. This year we are celebrating our 125 years anniversary and I am humbled to witness Roche Pharmaceuticals as one of the best places to work in the United Arab Emirates; where you can create change, take pride in what you do and enjoy the people you work with. Our learning culture is shaped by our people who believe in our purpose of "Doing now what patients need next", and that is why we come to work each day to nurture trust, appreciation, feedback, meaningful results, and fun!"

Sona Parsons, People and Culture Lead for Roche pharma UAE said "I am so proud of our incredible people who bring their passion and courage to work every day to fulfil our purpose "Doing now what patients need next". The Best Places to Work recognition reflects our collective effort to sense what is needed and to respond accordingly. Because to improve is to change. This process will never stop."

About Best Places To Work Program:

Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

