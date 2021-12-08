Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
WKN: 864228 ISIN: GB0008910555 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.12.2021 | 18:28
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 7

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Mrs Angela Lane, a non-executive director of the Company, will be joining the Board of Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2022.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 8 December 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
