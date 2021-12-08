London Stock Exchange Group invests and takes a board seat in OpenExchange; Partnership magnifies SparkLive as virtual earnings and content destination for issuer events

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and OpenExchange Inc. announced the launch of an expanded virtual platform for companies around the world to share company results, investor days, and other public company communications, such as ESG and inclusivity announcements.

LSEG has also invested in OpenExchange's Series D round and Darko Hajdukovic, Head of Multi-Asset Primary Markets and Investment Funds, Primary Markets, will join the OpenExchange Board of Directors as a result. The investment follows a successful three-year program of LSEG companies employing OpenExchange's concierge technology service team to stream content through LSEG's SparkLive platform.

"People are looking for a central and trusted content destination, and we intend to establish LSEG's SparkLive platform as the destination of choice for public and private company communications," said CEO Mark Loehr. "Interactive video will help elevate earnings calls to meaningful events because of the inherent richness in delivery. The interaction gives investors insight and transparency impossible to achieve through a single-dimensional audio-only experience or a transcript. OpenExchange's values align with LSEG's commitment to excellence and growing global economies for their customers."

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, said:

"The investment builds on our close collaboration with OpenExchange, allowing us to deliver high-quality live and on-demand content for both our issuers and public and private companies globally through SparkLive, which provides a range of tools for customers to tell their story and reach a global audience. This is important in an increasingly digitised world and also one in which companies want to be able to reduce the environmental impact of their engagement with the capital markets. The pandemic has shown the value of having a high quality and trusted platform to deliver content to companies, public and private, throughout the world to create a more robust and impactful experience for all participants."

"I look forward to working closely with OpenExchange on the coming years."

As part of this expanded partnership, OpenExchange will work closely with LSEG's Issuer Services destination program, creating a single destination for research analysts and companies to share their vital information. With the workflow for multifaceted virtual investor events firmly established, the partnership capitalizes on OpenExchange's mix of talent, technology, and experience managing the most challenging events in the financial industry, allowing LSEG customers globally to experience innovative communication and information tools in one place.

"The OE|LSEG partnership has strengthened over the last three years, as evidenced by the four-fold increase in the number of jointly executed events. OpenExchange has particularly enjoyed working with LSEG on creative solutions for companies throughout EMEA and Asia in multiple formats and languages and looks forward to continuing to deepen this incredible partnership," said Glenna Lynch, Head of Partnerships at OpenExchange.

For further information about the partnership, please visit SparkLive London Stock Exchange Group (lseg.com)

About OpenExchange

OpenExchange securely enables virtual communications for the financial industry, using its video expertise, proprietary technology solutions, and premiere managed services. OpenExchange bridges the worlds of interactive videoconferencing, live streaming, and searchable on-demand video showcases. Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, and anchored by its experience connecting C-Suite executives in the professional investment community for over 10 years, OpenExchange makes it seamless to connect, curate, disseminate, and discover vital information critical to driving investment and business decisions. For more information, please visit www.openexc.com.

