Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 251 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this data center market report.

The data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Insights:

In data centers, the top of rack switches comprising 10/25 GbE ports will continue to grow at ToR, and the growing network traffic will increase the penetration of 25/40/100 GbE ports in the aggregation layer and 100/200/400 GbE in hyperscale facilities.

In terms of UPS systems, the adoption of VRLA batteries will continue to dominate the market; the market share of lithium-ion types will also grow significantly.

The government interest to promote data center investments through land for development, reducing electricity tariff, and renewable energy procurement will drive the market during the forecast period.

China , India , and some Southeast Asian countries are attracting new entrants in hyperscale data center investments. These countries will be a major boost to the market in the upcoming years.

, , and some Southeast Asian countries are attracting new entrants in hyperscale data center investments. These countries will be a major boost to the market in the upcoming years. Mega data center projects are facing difficult-to-get approvals in the use of water to cool down facilities. This is prompting operators and vendors to collaborate and develop systems that can save up to 50% of water consumption in data centers.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 6 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 8 key data center support infrastructure providers, 7 key data center contractors, 10 key data center investors, 15 other prominent critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 18 other prominent data center support infrastructure providers, 23 other prominent data center contractors, and 20 other prominent data center investors

By Infrastructure

IT

Electrical

Mechanical

General Construction

By IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

By Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

By General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

By Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Iceland & Finland

&

Norway



Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central and Eastern Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other South-Eastern Countries

Data Center Market - Opportunity Assessment

Edge data centers have grown in importance, aided by the emergence of 5G networks worldwide. The US, China, South Korea, Finland, and Japan commenced 5G initiatives in their countries. In addition, Reliance Jio in India partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to deploy their 5G network infrastructure and services, expected to be in service in 2021. EdgeMicro that provides edge colocation and deploys hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers, has launched micro data centers in multiple locations of the US. The recent trends in adopting renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers such as Equinix and Digital Realty is gaining high momentum in the global market. In 2020, Huawei launched an AI-powered modular data center and use of SmartLi UPS with lithium-ion batteries. In addition, NVIDIA launched the "data center in a box," which is implemented with artificial intelligence.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

AI Promotes Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

Innovative UPS Battery Technology

Increasing Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms

Rising of Colocation Investment

Data Center Market - Vendor Landscape

HPE is the leading vendor in the market with a share of around 16%, closely followed by Dell Technologies. The growth in revenues among branded vendors, profits have risen even among ODM infrastructure providers in 2020. This aids the development of data centers and expansions of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. The demand for converged and hyperconverged solutions also experienced strong growth in the market. HPE is the leading vendor in the server market, and the company witnessed a strong demand for its mission-critical server product portfolio. Fujitsu and NEC are major competitors in the Japanese server market. Atos is continuing to experience strong demand for its infrastructure solutions in the European markets as well as in the Asian market. Players are offerings technologies such as cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based application workloads. However, to gain market share, vendors should target enterprises in the APAC and MEA regions.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Bouygues

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Atos

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Juniper

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale Air Conditioning

Asetek

Alfa Laval

Altima Technologies

Assa Abloy

Bosch Security Systems

The Condair Group

Delta Group

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Hitech

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Socomec Group

Trane

ZincFive

Other Prominent Data Center Contractors

Arup Group

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

CSF Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building CO.

HDR Architecture

ISG

Jones Engineering

Kirby Group

KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI SA)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson Construction

Red-Engineering

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21VIANET (Century Internet Data Center)

Africa Data Centres

Canberra Data Centres

Cologix (COLO-D)

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

Etisalat Group

Global Switch

Keppel DC

NEXTDC

QTS Realty Trust

Scala Data Centers

Shanghai Athub

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Teraco Data Environments

Turkcell

Vantage Data Center

