- (PLX AI) - Getinge enters into a settlement agreement related to the MDL mesh litigation and makes a concluding provision of additional SEK 600 million.
- • Getinge expects the settlement to become final and payment to be made during the first half of 2022
- • The surgical mesh implants were manufactured by Getinge's subsidiary Atrium Medical Corporation, which was acquired by Getinge in 2011
- • Getinge made a provision of SEK 1.8 billion in 2018 for expected costs associated with surgical mesh claims, based on information available at the time
