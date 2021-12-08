Motos America Inc.: Weconnect Tech International Inc. Announces Changes in Management, Purpose and Control

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / WECONNECT TECH INTERNATIONAL INC. (OTC PINK:WECT) announces the completion of the sale of 436,482,690 shares of its common stock formerly owned by Shiong Han Wee and others, along with 10,000,000 shares of its Series A Preferred stock, to Vance Harrison, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

As result of this transaction, Mr. Harrison now holds a controlling voting interest in the company.

Subsequent to this transaction, the Company held a special meeting of the Shareholders where a new Board of Directors was elected. The shareholders and the new Board of Directors also authorized Amended and Restated of Incorporation to be filed with the Secretary of State of Nevada. Pursuant to the these new Articles, the name of the company was changed to MOTOS AMERICA INC.

At this same meeting, the shareholders authorized a one share for three hundred share reverse split of both its common and preferred shares (1:300). The shareholders also authorized a change in business purpose of the company from its former focus of processing financial transactions to the ownership and operation of motorsport dealerships in the U.S.

The Company is currently in the process of obtaining a new CUSIP Number and trading symbol from FINRA that will reflect its name change and reverse stock split.

Subsequent to the election of the new Board of Directors, those Directors appointed Vance Harrison as the President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Harrison is the founder of Harrison Eurosports, Salt Lake CIty, Utah. He is a motorsports enthusiast with 25 years of experience operating successful automotive and motorsports dealerships. Mr. Harrison has been rated a top 5 dealer in annual sales nationwide for BMW, Ducati, and Triumph motorcycles for the last 12 years. As CEO of three other successful businesses with millions in net profits per annum and decades of experience, Mr. Harrison has shown the ability to consistently increase revenues and profits through the creation of repeatable business systems and models.

The new address of the Company is:

MotosAmerica Inc.

510 South 200 West #110

Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

www.motosamerica.com

For questions or more information contact:

Cal Jones

Investor Relations Manager

801-403-8609

Email: Cal@motosamerica.com

SOURCE: MotosAmerica Inc.

