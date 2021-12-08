Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Data Center Market in Middle East Size by Investment to reach USD 4.48 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Middle East data center market report.
The Middle East data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2020-2026.
Important Facts to Know:
- Data centers are investing more in power infrastructure with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. In 2020, UPS systems accounted for a market share of around 30% of the total electrical infrastructure in data centers.
- In 2020, the other Middle Eastern countries witnessed the highest investments because the data center operators are investing in countries such as Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In 2020, the UAE witnessed around three projects, adding a power capacity of 30 MW.
- Data center operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, Etisalat, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna, Saudi Telecom, and Zain have invested in the Middle East data center market in recent years.
- The increased use of the 4G LTE network and the emergence of the 5G network are aiding the growth in data generation. Also, fixed broadband speed is growing significantly across the globe, with APAC and Latin America witnessing a growth of around 3 Mbps YoY.
- Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.
- In January 2021, Zain deployed Phase II of its 5G deployment in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Infovista, a network infrastructure company, and its radio planning portfolio.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020-2026
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape - 10 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 13 key data center contractors, and 10 Key data center investors
By IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
By Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
By Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
By Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
By General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
By Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
By Geography
- Middle Eastern Countries
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Jordan
- Turkey
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- 5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments
- Submarine Cable Deployment & Impact on Data Center Investment
- Migration from On-Premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services
- Modular Data Center Development
Data Center Market in Middle East - Vendor Landscape
The data center market in the Middle East by electrical infrastructure is very competitive as data center operators are procuring more efficient power infrastructure to overcome challenges. Atkins, ENMAR ENGINEERING, Edarat Group, Harinsa Qatar (HQ), which are constructing data center facilities in the region. The construction contractors provide services such as engineering, procurement, and project management. Data center operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Etisalat, Equinix, Gulf Hub, Turkcell, Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Khazna have invested in the region to expand their portfolio across the region. Companies are also adopting and showing interest in solutions designed by the Open Compute Project. The average selling price of HPE servers increased due to the cost of components. ODM providers supply systems that are based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design, which is rapidly being adopted by hyperscale providers in the market.
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Key Data Center Contractors
- Atkins
- Deerns
- ENMAR ENGINEERING
- Edarat Group
- ISG
- RED Engineering
- Harinsa Qatar (HQ)
- Turner & Townsend
- McLaren Construction Group
- LAING O'ROURKE
- ICS Nett
- Linesight
- Qatar Site and Power (QSP)
Key Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Akbank
- Batelco
- Etisalat Group
- Equinix
- Gulf Data Hub
- Turkcell
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Khazna
- Zain
