TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with ROOMFUL Co, Developers and Creators of Multiverse

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology and new wave real estate development company, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with top tier Metaverse development Roomful Co., to create ADVENT GALAXY metaverse, a digital twin of Advent Smart City. ADVENT GALAXY will extend Advent City Real Estate by providing Virtual places to work (Co-Working spaces), Virtual Galleries, Virtual Training Centers, Virtual Classrooms, and more.

The METAVERSE in simple terms refers to shared virtual world environments or to digital spaces which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality (VR) technology.

About ROOMFUL Co: Roomful is a 3D Multiverse, platform for multiple Metaverses, or a Multiverse, designed for the Age of Experience - the only available platform with which to author immersive Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality environments to showcase and share the experience of your own content using the ubiquitous mobile phones and desktop browsers of today.

Roomful's ready-made 3D templates create highly engaging, interactive, and memorable experiences. Trade shows, virtual offices, science fairs, art showrooms, and galleries of NFTs, can all live in immersive, collaborative spaces in a life-like 3D environment. The company's product suite provides alternate digital realities where people can work, play, share content, and socialize.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

