The Shareholders of 3Shape, one of the world's leading manufacturers of 3D scanners for dentists, sell 20 percent of the company's shares to the Private Equity firm EQT. The new shareholder will help drive the company's accelerated growth over the coming years.

Chairman of the Board of 3Shape, Jørgen Jensen, is pleased to have EQT as a co-owner of 3Shape. EQT will contribute to strengthening 3Shape's global position in the coming years.

"We are pleased with the confidence that EQT has shown us by investing a substantial amount in becoming a co-owner of the company. This long-term partnership will strengthen 3Shape and help us deliver on our vision of continued innovation, and thereby delivering unique digital solutions for the global dental industry. At the same time, this investment from such an esteemed investor confirms the strength of 3Shape's business model and the company's very exciting future," says Jørgen Jensen.

Partner and Head of EQT Denmark, Mads Ditlevsen, explains that he sees the investment as a unique opportunity to be part of 3Shape's growth journey.

"Having followed 3Shape closely for more than a decade, we are highly impressed with its high pace of innovation and ability to drive the digitalization of the dental industry, cementing its position as a global market leader. We see significant global potential for 3Shape and EQT looks forward to contributing to its continued development in close collaboration with its founders, board and the management team," says Mads Ditlevsen.

3Shape's CEO Jakob Just-Bomholt is also pleased that EQT is now joining as an owner.

"EQT will undoubtedly be able to contribute with both knowledge and experience in relation to 3Shape's continued growth journey. Our ambitions are sky high. We intend to continue driving the innovation of digital dentistry. Already today, our scanners are performing more than one million patient scans every month, and this number will increase significantly going forward. With our technology, dentists can effectively automate and digitize work processes, while offering diagnostic services that take preventive dentistry to the next level. There is a huge potential for delivering digital services and products to dentists all over the world, and 3Shape is in a unique position from which we can strengthen our position as a market leader," says Jakob Just-Bomholt.

During the sales process, 3Shape has been advised by Goldman Sachs and Kromann Reumert.

About 3Shape

3Shape is based in Copenhagen and today has more than 1,900 employees. 3Shape is a global leader in digital dentistry and provides state-of-the-art scanning solutions and software to dentists and laboratories in over 100 countries. 3Shape's ambition is to develop technological solutions that make a real difference in the lives of both patients and dentists worldwide.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 70 billion in assets under management, across 27 active funds. EQT has portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

