Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc's Wine Subsidiary Continues Roll Out of Its Portfolio of Award-Winning Malbec Wines With 3J's Imports LLC

New Jersey Distributer Now Features Algodon's Portfolio of Malbec Wines For Distribution Statewide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, leather goods & accessories, today announces the addition of 3J's Imports to the wine retailer network of Algodon Fine Wines.

3J's imports is a privately owned, family run wine importer and distribution company based in the heart of New Jersey. Their passion for quality wine started from their own personal enjoyment and experiences and soon grew exponentially as they developed relationships with people from all levels of the wine world. 3J's mission is to bring to market wines from around the world that represent winemakers' individual styles and expressions from their regional terroir, as well as the personal stories behind those wines.

This initiative is part of an expanded U.S. rollout of Algodon's premium Argentina wine portfolio of award-winning varietals and blends. Algodon Fine Wines can be purchased in the U.S. at AlgodonFineWines.com, where you'll receive free ground shipping on orders of 6 bottles or more, or your minimum purchase of $150. Algodon Fine Wines are also available at these online and retail locations: VinPorter e-commerce national, Sherry-Lehmann New York City and e-commerce national, Spec's Texas, Le Boutellier Los Angeles, and The Noble Grape Chicago. Algodon Fine Wines are imported to the U.S. by Seaview Imports.

"Upon my first arrival at Algodon Wine Estates back in 2017, I immediately knew it had to become part of my life," said Ronya Kasim, President and CEO of 3J's Imports. "I am so thrilled to now be representing Algodon Fine Wines as their distributor in the state of New Jersey."

"We look forward to working with the team at 3J's to expand the distribution of our award-winning Malbec wines throughout New Jersey," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's founder, Chairman and CEO. "We are privileged to have our wines featured in their portfolio."

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand, by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com and algodonwines.com.ar.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

