www.MineralFunds.com/7-largest-gold-fund-holdings-update-november-2021
7 of the world's largest funds have been analyzed here. Funds included in this report are:
Luxembourg domicile
|Luxembourg
|BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund
|Feb, 2021
USA domicile
|USA
|First Eagle Gold Fund
|Apr, 2021
|USA
|Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund
|Jul, 2021
|USA
|Fidelity Select Gold
|Oct, 2021
|USA
|Sun Valley Gold LLC
|May, 2021
|USA
|Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund
|Oct, 2021
|USA
|Sprott Gold Equity Fund
|Sep, 2021
About MineralFunds.com
MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.
