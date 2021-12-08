Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) ("Canada Jetlines") has elected Moment - a technological company which has developed a wide range of infotainment solutions dedicated to the transportation and hospitality industry - to equip its growing fleet of Airbus 320, with a state-of-the-art digitization suite and in-flight entertainment portal once operations commence which are targeted for early 2022.

The Flymingo Box system offers a flexible, aircraft-powered digital suite to enhance passenger experience, aircraft operations, and provide unparalleled wireless inflight entertainment options. The IFE also deploys real-time travel information and a seamless e-commerce platform, placing power and ease of use at passengers' fingertips throughout their journey.

With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience. The Flymingo Box will build on this with its browser-based platform, enabling secure streaming on personal devices. By integrating this dynamic program, the new leisure airline aims to elevate passengers' experience and enhance comfort in the cabin while creating ancillary revenue opportunities.

"This partnership and the technology provided by Moment strengthens our capacity to offer innovative services for crew and passengers alike," stated Duncan Bureau, Chief Commercial Officer of Canada Jetlines. "We are confident that the Flymingo system will expand upon Jetlines travel experience, aligning with our mission to provide comfort and convenience from the first touch point during a time where constant connection is key for peace of mind."

"Moment is proud to support the launch of Canada Jetlines. We've built a digital experience in line with the values of the airline, and experiences to delight the greatest number of passengers," said Yves Laffiché, CCO of Moment. "With Canada Jetlines, we are strengthening our position on the North American market and our will to support airlines with advantageous economic models adapted to tomorrow's aviation."

The Flymingo Box is the most capable portable W-IFE solution in the industry and has met the expectations of the airline by enabling passengers to connect easily to a local cloud, via their browser, and to access entertainment services directly on their mobile devices. Designed as a compact, battery-operated or aircraft powered server, the system has the capacity to provide video streaming to 100 passengers simultaneously. With this flexible solution, the airline will be able to offer state-of-the-art services to its travelers: AVOD streaming, digital shopping and an interactive moving map.

The new all-Canadian carrier is backed by a seasoned team of aviation-industry executives and board of directors, offering convenient travel options and more destination choices than competitors. Canada Jetlines looks forward to providing more revenue options for Travel Agents and Tour Operators that continue to keep the momentum of travel alive. Please visit www.jetlines.com to learn more and to sign up for emails and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus320 aircraft targeting a start in early 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval. The all-Canadian carrier was created to provide passengers another choice to travel to their favorite destinations within the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience. Canada Jetlines will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to Travel Agents, Tour Operators, and consumers, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales. We aim to provide more revenue opportunities to express our gratitude to current and future agent partners and all the work that they do. We look forward to working with you to create memorable travel experiences for consumers. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

About Moment

Moment provides entertainment, e-commerce and connectivity services for the travel industry. Our wide array of solutions is deployed globally across transport and hospitality companies leveraging technology to elevate customer and crew experience, reaching 120 million passengers a year worldwide on airplanes, trains and boats.

Since 2013, Moment has been famous for developing open-innovation projects while building long-lasting client relationships. Today global operators and carriers like Air France, Surinam Airways or Air Cairo rely on the agile mindset and innovation of Moment.

www.moment.tech

